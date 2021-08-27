The ousted houseguest also agonizes over letting his nemesis keep the $5,000 in an earlier veto competition

Derek Xiao wanted to shake things up in the Big Brother house, taking out one of the biggest threats in Christian Birkenberger. The problem is, that left Derek X as perhaps the biggest threat remaining outside of the Cookout alliance, and Derek ended up getting cooked on Thursday's live eviction episode, as he was ousted by a 5-2 vote.

But he didn't go down without a fight. In his final speech, Derek compared the woman who put him on the block, Sarah Beth Steagall, to three-time Big Brother player and season 18 champion Nicole Franzel, whose gameplay has not always won rave reviews from fans. What did he hope to accomplish with that last-ditch gambit? We asked him that and more as the X factor made his way to the jury house. (Also check out our weekly Q&A with host Julie Chen Moonves, who weighs in on Derek's eviction and where the real power lies in the Cookout alliance.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: In your final speech before voting, you said Sarah Beth was playing a Nicole F. game. What were you hoping to accomplish with that flattering comparison?

DEREK XIAO: I think there's a lot of parallels between this season and Nicole F in season 18 when it comes to duos, and Nicole was in a duo with Paul and she was targeted week after week, but she never left the house — in a very similar way to how ever since my HOH, Sarah Beth has been targeted. But she's still in this house because she's being surrounded by players who are bigger targets than her. I think it's a really smart game. And what I wanted to accomplish from this was basically just call it out and make sure everyone in the house recognizes this and can take out the person that I think probably has one of the highest likelihoods of winning this game.

If you could go back and change one strategic thing or decision during your game, what would it be?

The decision that I regret the most is not playing the roulette wheel. That was just the biggest mistake that I made. And ultimately what sent me home.

What was your long-term plan and whom did you want to sit next to at the end?

My long-term plan was really that I gave my full trust to Hannah, Claire, and Tiffany, and I was hoping that once we reached a certain stage of the game between the four of us, we could just run comps and go to a final four. And then me and Hannah had a final two, and I felt like me and Hannah could beat out Tiffany and Claire.

What exactly happened there when you allowed Sarah back to keep that $5,000 in the veto competition and how long did it take you to regret it?

God. Okay, so I don't know what it looked like on TV, but going back to that moment, I think the most important thing is I had nominated Sarah Beth for eviction on her birthday week. And in that moment, when she was holding $5,000, I could not look her in the eyes and take that away from her because I already felt so bad about the fact that I had nominated her. And when she gave me those crocodile tears, I, I just made a completely emotional move and I had to let her keep it. I regretted it immediately.

What did you give Tiffany on the way out of the house and what was the toughest goodbye?

I don't think there was a single toughest goodbye, but saying goodbye to Tiffany, Claire, and Hannah had to be the hardest for me. I genuinely love all three of those girls and they had my full trust. In the end, I really just wanted to be in this house so that I could see them go further in the game. I gave Tiffany the bracelet that I'd been wearing all season because I know she loves jewelry and I wanted her to have something to remember me by.

