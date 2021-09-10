Big Brother Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest developments in the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on the dominance of the Cookout, who in the alliance is in the best and worst position, and that emotional moment between Tiffany and Claire.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First things first: Is the Cookout the most dominant alliance in Big Brother history?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: It might just be. It certainly sticks out in my mind as the largest group to ever make it this far and intact with only minor spats within their group. Chilltown was dominant as well, but that was only two people and one of them [Dr. Will Kirby] won in their debut season [season 2] while the other [Mike "Boogie" Malin] won when both returned for season 7: All-Stars. But it's much easier to stick it out with one person. Holding six people together and remaining undercover is kind of unheard of in this game. This is a historic moment on many levels and I congratulate the Cookout! Well done. Now let's see how the last three weeks play out. Game on, it's go time!

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What did you make of that really emotional scene this week where Tiffany had to explain to her best friend in the house, Claire, why she was going to put her up on the block to be evicted?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I cried when reading about it in the internal daily logs of what's happening in the house. And I cried when watching it. It was heartbreaking and yet a beautiful moment of grace, forgiveness, understanding, and wisdom. In my humble opinion, both Claire and Tiffany know the Lord and it shows.

Big Brother Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Was that a strategic blunder on Tiffany's part to win Head of Household when she was supposed to throw it because she ended up having to oust her best friend and it angered members of her own alliance so may have put an earlier target on herself?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: In my humble opinion, that's a tough call. On one hand, what was Tiffany supposed to do? Kyland showed signs of going into business for himself when he tried to get Hannah to use the veto on him instead of Xavier last week, which was going against the group plan. The plan was supposed to be: Kyland stays on the block opposite Sarah Beth to ensure SB's departure, while preventing Kyland from rallying people to save SB. On the other hand, just because Kyland showed signs of being a little untrustworthy, doesn't mean repeat the act!

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Now that we are finally down to just the Cookout, who do you think is in the best and worst position in the alliance?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Best is Xavier. So far he has played with integrity and skill (throwing competitions when it was wise and winning when he needed to) plus the jury loves him! Worst is probably Kyland. He's got the three women from the Cookout ready to evict him. We shall see!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: