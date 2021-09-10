"I felt shocked and I felt blindsided. And honestly, I felt betrayed when she told me that."

Claire Rehfuss reacts to being ousted by her best friend on Big Brother

Big Brother Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Getting evicted on CBS' Big Brother sucks. But you know what sucks even more? Getting evicted on Big Brother by your best friend in the house. That's exactly what happened to Claire Rehfuss on Thursday's live double eviction episode. After Tiffany Mitchell went against her alliance's plan for everyone to throw the Head of Household competition to Kyland Young, she ended up having to do the dirty work herself of eliminating her bestie Claire — all without fully revealing the existence of the Cookout alliance.

How did Claire feel when Tiffany told her that she was putting her on the block? Does she wish she had not overthrown Tiffany's earlier Head of Household so she could have played in the latest HOH and perhaps saved herself? And why did she not want to hug anyone on her way out of the house? We asked Claire all that and more on her way to the jury house.

Big Brother Claire Rehfuss on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Tell me what you were feeling when your best friend in the house in Tiffany told you she was putting you up on the block to be eliminated.

CLAIRE REHFUSS: When Tiffany told me that I was going up, I felt shocked and I felt blindsided. And honestly, I felt betrayed when she told me that. And I couldn't understand it because she was my tightest ally. I would never have done it to her. But then she started to explain to me her rationale and her reasons behind it. And I still was dealing with being totally blindsided, but I understood that coming in this game, everyone was going to have their own reasons for being here and their own things for what was important to them. And what did they want to get out of this experience and what did they want their contribution to be?

So as she was explaining it to me, I started to realize what was kind of going on, and it turned into still feeling hurt, but also feeling very proud of Tiffany, of feeling proud that this is something that she said she was going to do, and she was going to stick with it. And I know that it was a hard decision for Tiffany because I was her tightest ally. And I was the one person that she really trusted in the house. But how can you not be proud of someone for sticking with what they believe in and what they said that they were going to do? Because morals are easy to lose in this game, and I'll never be mad at someone for sticking with what they believe in.

In hindsight, do you regret overthrowing Tffany's HOH and therefore being unable to win this week's Head of Household competition, especially after hearing that she would not put others up on the block?

Well, I've been thinking about this a lot and I don't regret it because at that time we didn't know who else could play it. Sarah Beth or Kyland could have been lying about how much money they got. They could have gotten anything in their envelope or anything from America. We had no idea. And I had to play so early that I couldn't base it off of what other people were doing. So I don't regret it. I regret a little bit me nominating Sarah, Beth and Kyland, but, at that time, what I really cared about was making sure that Tiffany's HOH stayed consistent. So I don't regret playing because I couldn't know what they were going to be able to do. I have no regrets with that.

Big Brother Credit: CBS

What were you hoping to accomplish in your final speech by telling the others that Xavier was going to win the $750,000 and that you would be telling the others in the jury that?

When you have a feeling that you're leaving, it's a very helpless feeling. You can't do much. And I couldn't do anything to try to help Tiffany and Chaddha other than throwing Xavier under the bus and make people realize how well positioned he is in this house. No one is coming after X, no one's been coming after X, no one has said X's name, and me saying that was a way to try to help Tiffany and Chaddha in this game.

And I wanted to remind everyone in there that I am going to be a jury member, and there are jurors already in there. And some people are already trying to count on people's votes and be like, "This person was my ally, so they're going to vote for me." I wanted to remind them that no one's votes are really solidified. And I wanted to make them regret a little bit sending me out the door.

Why did you not want to hug anyone on your way out of the house?

I think that hugging in this game has become so fake. I don't owe anyone a hug when I'm walking out the door. I'm going to see them on finale night. They aren't sorry that they're evicting me. They were happy to evict me and I'm not going to hug them and pretend like they're my best friend. You just blew my dream out of the water. I don't owe you anything. I said goodbye to Tiffany and Chaddha before I left and gave them a hug, but I have no qualms about not hugging anyone else.

Whom are you hoping to see follow you out the door and enter the jury house with you on double elimination week and why?

Honestly, anyone other than Tiffany and Chaddha. I think if X left, it would be shocking and that would be very fun for me. I think Kyland leaving would also be fun for me because it would be a "Haha, I'm right and your wrong," which, you know, I love to be a little bit smug sometimes. But anyone that's not Tiffany or Chaddha, I would love to see it.

Big Brother airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: