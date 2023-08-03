The host thinks the legend should keep the Survivor talk to a minimum.

The season 25 premiere of Big Brother was filled with twists and turns. Not only was the opening night competition not for Head of Household but instead, there were four challenges, and the person who came in last in each was automatically nominated for possible eviction. (That ended up being Jared, Kirsten, Felicia, and Cory.)

But then the biggest twist of all was revealed when the players reentered the house only to find a reality TV legend waiting for them. Four time Survivor fan favorite Cirie Fields — who also happens to be Jared's mom — was added to the cast as a 17th contestant. How will that impact the game? We traveled to the nether region to track down host Julie Chen Moonves to ger her take on that and everything else that went down on the live Big Brother premiere.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You had a huge premiere twist with Survivor legend Cirie Fields entering the game as a 17th houseguest. How do you think the other players will react to that?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I think it puts everyone back on their heels a bit. It must be unsettling and make them question what's happening and why??? Let the speculation and paranoia begin! This is Big Brother!

What do you do if you are Cirie, coming into this game with such a huge target on your back from all your experience playing Survivor?

You quietly observe and don't talk about your achievements on Survivor or the experience at all. Act like a newbie in the house because it's a whole different ball game.

Is this a good thing or bad thing for Jared to have his mom in there?

It definitely puts a target on his back once people find out. Talk about having an ultimate ride or die. That powerful duo is too big a threat to the others in the house.

How do you think it shakes things up having four people already nominated for eviction on premiere night — and nobody put them up on the block?

It makes the first few pivotal hours of the game more of a level playing field because you're not sucking up to power in hopes of not getting nominated. It also allows people to get to know each other with no agenda of trying to get close to power (the Head of Household).

Finally, fitting everything in on live TV can be stressful, so how worried were you that nobody would let go in that last Scaryverse competition with the live TV clock winding down?

I wasn't worried at first, but as they held in and all looked frozen, I started to get concerned. Then I realized, "Okay, Chenbot — speak quickly in the last act!"

