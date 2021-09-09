Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will return in early 2022

For the third time since 2018, CBS will fill the house with (kind of) famous people.

Who will replace Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton as the next (sort of famous) winners of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition? We'll find out in early 2022 when CBS kicks off another edition of the show.

The decision will mark the third time the network has packed the house with B- and C-level stars, after having aired the first celebrity edition in 2018 and the second a year later.

Past Celebrity Big Brother contestants included TV personalities like Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman, and Ross Mathews, as well as Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte, actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence, comedian Tom Green, and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci. Winokur won the first edition, while Braxton conquered season 2.

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition'

Braxton, in fact, was only the second BB contestant in the show's history to receive a unanimous vote by the jury. (The other was Dan Gheesling). She was also the show's first Black winner.

The cast for the series' third celebrity edition, as well as the premiere date, will be revealed later. But we know this: Julie Chen Moonves will return as host!

The current season of Big Brother has been one of the top 10 most-watched programs of the summer while ranking in the top three in both adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.