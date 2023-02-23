The 24/7 live feeds are being replaced with something called Digital Dailies.

Big Brother Canada does away with live feeds

In a seismic shift for reality TV, Big Brother Canada has announced that it is doing away with the 24/7 live feeds that allow fans to watch every single second of the action in terms of what sort of shenanigans contestants are up to inside the house. Instead, the show, which is hosted by Arisa Cox, will introduce something called Digital Dallies for it's upcoming 11th season, which premieres March 8 on Global in Canada.

Digital Dallies are being described as "uncut content from inside the BBCAN house, offering viewers an extended peek into the houseguests' lives." That seems to mean that production will offer only selected segments from inside the house, also giving them the ability to make sure any unflattering or problematic behavior or speech — something Big Brother often specializes in — does not make it to air. Digital Dailies will be posted regularly throughout each week.

"We are known for giving audiences behind the scenes access to Big Brother Canada, and we're excited to debut Digital Dailies this season" said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Original Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment as part of a statement on the announcement. "This new content offering came together after thoughtful consideration, with us taking a new approach to the BBCAN live feeds by offering an exclusive peek inside the house and moving away from the 24/7 live feeds."

Continued Godfrey: "We are constantly looking for new ways to evolve the show to ensure we operate with the utmost duty of care and prioritize the mental health and well-being of the houseguests, and their family members, as well as our own production team who work closely on the series. We are happy to continue delivering the exclusive content we know audiences love, in a way that works best for our BBCAN family."

Here in the United States, live feeds have been both a blessing and a curse for CBS, which airs Big Brother in the U.S. While the feeds help keep fans engaged and the show trending on social media, it also has meant every single word and action — including comments that have been deemed racist, sexist, and homophobic — have been captured and replayed over and over again, leading to unflattering headlines about the program and Houseguests who compete on it.

Whether the American version of the longtime reality franchise will follow suit by modifying the live feeds (which can be watched by subscribers on Paramount +) for its landmark 25th season this summer remains to be seen.

