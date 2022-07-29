Ameerah Jones reacts to her sudden Big Brother demise

'It hurt my feelings, actually,' says the ousted player. 'I was shook.'

She thought the game seemed almost too easy, but that's often how it feels until you find yourself walking out the door. And that's exactly what happened to Ameerah Jones on Thursday night's live eviction episode of Big Brother.

Ameerah became the first victim of the new Leftovers alliance when she was shocked to find herself and Festie Bestie partner Terrance Higgins put on the block as replacement nominees after Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes won the Veto. Some choice acting by the Leftovers led Ameerah to believe she was still safe, but it was all a ruse, and she found herself on the wrong side of a 7-4 vote.

How surprised was Ameerah to become the target? Did Terrance ever let the cat out of the bag that she would actually be the one leaving? What did she make of Turner's Veto speech addressing the treatment of Taylor Hale? And what exactly did she whisper to Jasmine Davis on her way out the door? We caught up with the 31-year-old the morning after her eviction to get all the scoop.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How shocked were you when you were put on the block at the Veto ceremony?

AMEERAH JONES: I was extremely shocked. I did not see that coming from any angle. It hurt my feelings, actually. I was completely shocked because I had talked to so many people in the house and I thought that the house was aligned on the next few people to actually go on the block. So once I heard my name in Terrence's, I was shook.

So, Turner made some comments during that Veto ceremony where he was chastising others for their behavior towards Taylor. What did you make of those comments and to whom do you think they were directed?

So I heard the comments and I did agree with him that there was definitely some behavior in the house that I found unacceptable. And I was worried at the time that it was connected with me because he did this long speech about bullying. And then me and Terrance went up on the block. So my first initial reaction was to go to Turner. I needed to talk to him and find out what was going on with that.

As far as the bullying in the house, I don't want to pinpoint it on one person. There was a lot of bullying going around in the house. There was a lot of people talking about one another. You know, we're in game mode, we're in strategy mode. And so we forget a lot of the lessons that we have learned on the outside, per se. So, while there were a few people that did a lot of it, it definitely was kind of spread throughout.

Turner had told Terrance that he was safe. Did Terrance ever give you any indication that he knew he wasn't going home?

No, he never gave me any indication. And, actually, yesterday before the ceremony, he threw up because he was so nervous and he actually was talking to me about all the things that he was going to be doing when he got out of the house. He was talking about calling his wife and what he was gonna be doing, listening to music. We were just having a long conversation about it. And so even though Turner told him, which I did not know, I'm still not convinced that Terrence absolutely believed he had the votes.

So what were your feelings as you heard the vote of 7-4 and that you were leaving.

Oh, 7 to 4. Okay. So I thought that I was safe. I did. But I knew in the back of my mind that there was potential. Which is why I didn't dress for the competition. I dressed to go and meet Julie because I wasn't 100%. There were a lot of conversations happening that morning between people that I didn't normally see together. And so I'd be like, "Why are they whispering? Shouldn't this already be wrapped up?"

And then right before the ceremony, Kyle and Michael ran up to me and they were like, "Brittany knows about Po's Pack." And I literally said to them, "Is this a setup?" Because I was so confused where this was coming from, the timing of it.

And then at that point, and this is right before the ceremony, I was like, "I think they're setting me up. I think that they're gonna be sending me home." So that was kind of like my, my last minute spiel of like, I'm probably going home. So I was trying to mentally prepare myself for that, but I was still hoping that I was staying.

What did you whisper to Jasmine on your way out of the house?

I asked her to grab a pair of my heels that I had left in the back room. [Laughs] What I wanted to do if I was evicted is I wanted to blow up Po's Pack, because they did not hold me down and I was holding them down. However, Kyle and Michael had just told me that people knew about Po's Pack. So, in my mind, it didn't seem worth it because it's already out. People already know, so there's no point in me pointing fingers on who's in what alliance.

Why did you think Daniel and Nicole were the ones who had turned on you?

I didn't trust them. First of all, I didn't like the way that they were handling this whole Taylor situation, which made me not trust them as much. And then also along with that, I had tried to talk to them about it and they had always shut me down. And they were also close to Turner. And so, in my mind, Daniel was the closest to Turner that I knew. And then Nicole was closest to Daniel. So I'm like, they had to have known that that was happening. I wasn't sure if they knew I was going on the block, but I knew that they knew that Nicole was not gonna be sitting on the block.

Whom did you want to sit next to at the end? Who was your ride or die in there?

So I had a few scenarios. On the girl's side, I trusted Jasmine. But I wasn't sure if me and her could make it to the end because I wasn't sure of how much of a competitor she was. She had her ankle issue. And so I wasn't positive about that.

With Po's Pack, I wanted to go to the end with Monte. He had actually come to me in the first week to make a final two and he told me that he wanted to sit next to a Black woman at the end and that was the only way he was gonna go down in this house. And I trusted him for that statement, and I really felt that in my heart. So I thought that at the end it was probably gonna be me and Monte.

So does that hurt then to see that he was part of this Leftovers alliance plan to get rid of you? Is that the one that stings?

It does, especially because Nicole was always coming to me and warning me, like, "I don't trust Monte. I don't trust Monte." And I was always defending him like, "No, he's good. He's solid." And I even like doubled up. I want back to Monte to double check with him, like, "Hey, we're so good, right?" And he was like, "Yeah, we're good." So he got me. He got me good.

Well, at one point Alyssa said to Kyle that there had been a women's alliance. She talked about the Girly Girls and that sort of set his radar off a little bit

Well, that's weird because I had already told them that the girls were working together. So I had always given Monte and the rest of Po's Pack all of the information. Michael knew about the girls. He was also working with the girls. I didn't think that that was a big secret. They knew that we were working with the girls. So when we had an idea of who we would think we should we go up next, I'll be like, "I'm gonna go talk to the girls." So I never felt like it was a secret. And I did not know that she blew that up to Kyle, but I don't think that should have been such a blow-up, essentially.

What was your fatal flaw in the game? If you could do it again, what would you do differently?

As much as I love Alyssa, I don't think she's a good partner in the game because she was leaking so many secrets. I would hear her saying things to people and I'm like, "Oh my gosh, stop, stop!" So I think not working with Alyssa, as much as I love her, would be one.

And also, I guess not trusting people as easily as I did. I'm not sure how I could of treated that differently. I put on my balls in this basket of trusting people that were in my alliance. So maybe just not trusting people as easily as I did and not telling Alyssa so many of my secrets.

Who's playing the best game in the house from what you've seen?

I think Monte is. I think that I'll see him at the end. I think potentially Kyle. Yeah, that's who I think are gonna be at the end. They are playing a great social game where everyone loves them. And yet everyone is afraid of them at the same time because they look like physical threats. And so I definitely see them going to the end.

Would you rather be out of the house before the jury so you're free to go live your life and not cooped up anymore? Or do you wish that you had made the jury?

Oh, I 100 percent wish I made the jury. I want the full Big Brother experience baby. So I'm really sad that I didn't make it far enough.

