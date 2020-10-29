And the Big Brother: All-Stars winner is...

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday’s season finale of Big Brother: All-Stars.

Big Brother: All-Stars may not exactly have been the height of competitive reality gameplay. From day one of this season, collaborative groupthink seemed to permeate the house with little-to-no resistance mounted to whomever that week’s Head of Household happened to be. While viewers rightfully complained about a lack of suspense and drama over the course of… well, pretty much the entire season, the strategy worked for Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo, who each sailed to the final three. But only one of them would walk away with the $500,000 prize on Wednesday night’s live finale.

Entering the finale, Cody had dominated the season, making multiple alliances to get him to the end, while winning three Head of Households and four veto competitions and never once being put up on the block for eviction. Enzo won two Head of Households and one veto competition while also never being nominated, and Nicole won a single HOH and one veto.

But a zombified Nicole also won part one of the final HOH competition, meaning the season 18 champion got to sit out part two and let Cody and Enzo battle it out for the right to face her in part three. Cody won that battle, setting up a final face-off between the allies to see who would win the final HOH, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the final two while also getting to choose who would sit next to them.

In the second part of the final HOH competition, Enzo and Cody had to race to match the correct eliminated contestant photos to facts about them while avoiding “camera hog” obstacles. Not surprisingly, Cody easily defeated Enzo (who had trouble with timed contests all season long) with a time of 4:49 to Enzo’s 37:38, and no, that is not a typo. Enzo was so irate by his lackluster performance that he told Cody and Nicole to kick him out in third place, proclaiming “I’m ready to go.” (However, he later calmed down and lobbied Nicole to cut Cody should she win the final HOH.)

In the final stage of the final Head of Household competition, Cody defeated Nicole for his fourth HOH of the season in a contest that forced the duo to separate truth from fiction in terms of yes, even more facts about eliminated jurors. Cody then had to decide whether to bring Nicole or Enzo (both of whom he had final 2 deals with) with him to the end. All three players were crying as Cody cut Nicole loose, insuring an all New Jersey final two, solidifying the Garden State’s dominance of CBS reality competition shows in 2020 after an all New Jersey final three for Survivor: Winners at War in May.

By that point, Cody’s win was all but assured… as it was pretty much all season long. In the end, the jury rewarded him with their votes and the $500,000 prize that goes with it, making him the Big Brother: All-Stars champion.

Check back soon for our interviews with the entire final three as well as Big Brother: All-Stars host Julie Chen.

