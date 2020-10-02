Julie Chen weighs in on Big Brother: All-Stars triple eviction mishap

Big Brother type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother: All-Stars house. Here, she weighs in on the triple eviction mishap, players refusing hugs after being voted out, the first Committee victim, and David’s $10,000 decision.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You had fun with it and were a good sport about it on air, but how frustrating was it that your big reveal about Big Brother’s first ever triple eviction night was spoiled when the contestants saw the words “TRIPLE EVICTION” scrolling behind you on stage?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: My first reaction in my head was “d’oh!” But then as I quietly watched each houseguest's reaction...the shock, surprise, and genuine confused disbelief... I thought well, this is kind of priceless. It all worked out, and things like this are why I love doing live television.

What do you make of both Kevin and David forgoing the usual hugs on their way out of the house after being evicted, and then Dani refusing to hug Christmas and Tyler?

Neither Kevin nor David were tight with any of the houseguests they left behind in the house. Would you want to hug any of your housemates who nominated and/or voted you out? Dani is a hardcore player who had a fierce thirst for this game and was in it to win it. I think her wound was fresh when exited... she was probably also reeling from hearing a unanimous vote to evict her. Christmas gleefully cast a vote to evict Dani just minutes earlier so the feeling was kind of mutual in the moment. I am sure both women outside the game will hug and be friends or at least friendly.

Dani becomes the first Committee member to be voted out of the house. What was her big mistake that led to her being the first one cut loose? Was she just not subtle enough with her scheming?

Her big mistake was playing sooooo hard. She overplayed her hand when she planted too many seeds of paranoia and doubt. It worked in the beginning and at times here and there... but ultimately it caught up with her because people love to talk and spill.

Finally, would you have taken the $10,000 over a shot at the Veto like David did, Julie?

It’s easy for me to say “no way!” because I saw how mad that made all the others! In all seriousness probably not. Not my style.

