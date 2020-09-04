Julie Chen on why the Big Brother: All-Stars are playing it so safe

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest episode of Big Brother: All-Stars. Here, she weighs in on Kaysar’s big speech, why the house is playing it so safe, what to expect from the BB Basement.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Take out some of those rouge votes the past few weeks that were cast just to throw people off a bit and essentially all of the vote-outs so far this season have been unanimous or close to it. Why is everyone playing so safe, Julie?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I think it’s fear, ego, and the smell of half a million dollars. Fear of sticking your neck out for who and what you believe in. Those who did (Janelle and Kaysar) ended up getting evicted because they didn’t kiss up to whoever was in power. Ego, because no one wants to be the “All-Star” voted out earlier than the season(s) they played before. For Ian and Nicole F., they want to make history as the only two-time winner of Big Brother. The half-million dollars slipped away from all but Ian and Nicole F...this time around, these All-Stars are playing it safe...thinking slow and steady wins the race. We shall see.

What did you make of Kaysar burning down the house on the way out and calling out Cody, Nicole, and Dani especially? And do you think there will be aftershocks to that this week?

Kaysar had nothing to lose and good for him for making the show more interesting for us to watch and for the Houseguests themselves to live in. He also did it in good fun. I think there will be aftershocks, based on the reactions from Dani and Nicole. They looked MAD! It hit a nerve with Dani and maybe Nicole too....which means they will likely react and people in the house will try and read into that... and oftentimes people see what they want to see. I see Tyler using this to try and get Dani or Nicole evicted.

Kaysar said he didn’t come back for the money and that it was his “call of duty to come back” to help with some of the intolerance and division in the world. How important was it to have him on this season having some of the discussions that he did while in the house?

Personally, I thought it was huge. In my opinion, you simply cannot stick your head in the sand and play this fun summer reality show and ignore what our entire country is living through right now. Again, in my opinion, if we did, it would simply be tone-deaf, wrong, and foolish.

Okay, Julie, you have to give us a little tease about the BB Basement. What can you tell us?

I can tell you I have never in my 20 years hosting Big Brother seen anything like it. It will make it really hard for people to strategize what’s best for their game.

