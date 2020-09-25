Big Brother type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother: All-Stars house. Here, she weighs in on Da'Vonne's big speech, Nicole's big lie, Memphis' big deals, and Dr. Will vs. the Zingbot.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Julie, we need to start with Da’Vonne’s incredible farewell speech in which she gave shout-outs to former Black Big Brother players and noted that “21 seasons of winners and not one of those faces look like mine.” In a game that is inherently social, with people often gravitating to others with whom they feel the most familiar and comfortable, how much of a disadvantage are minority players in that they are always outnumbered in terms of an overall cast?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Kaycee (season 20 winner), Josh (season 19 winner), and Jun (season 4 winner) might argue they are all minorities who were outnumbered but went on to win. That being said, I do see the point Da’Vonne made and the one you are asking. I personally have asked the same question to myself. It’s hard to answer because we have seen people win by playing an honest game (Ian and Jordan come to mind), a dishonest game (Mike Boogie and Dan come to mind), a floater game (Maggie comes to mind), a loud game (Evil Dick comes to mind), a quiet game (Derrick comes to mind)...so it’s hard to pinpoint how disadvantaged someone is if not many people in the house look like them. There are so many different factors that play a role in making it to the end.

Nicole put herself in a very tough spot by voting Ian out and then repeatedly lying to Da’Vonne about it. Da’Vonne seemed legitimately hurt by that when she learned that information while sitting with you on the stage. What do you make of this situation? Should this just be considered another game move by Nicole, or was it something more?

I think it was a straight up game move and people need to remember that this IS a game! Do not judge, or you too will be judged.

Memphis has a lot of deals with a lot of different people to get to the end. Is this smart, because it increases his chances of getting there, or dumb because it means he may piss some people off if and when he does not keep his word?

I think it’s smart because it’s not like he’s pretending to be “ride or die” “besties” with anyone. He’s making deals that are pretty cut and dry with zero emotion attached, so if and when he has to cut someone loose, he can just say, “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Finally, whom would you rather have as a roommate, Julie: the Zingbot or Dr. Will

Zingbot. He’s like the modern-day Don Rickles. If you’re reading this and you don’t know who that is, google him. He was one of my favorite celebrities to interview. You would just sit there hoping he’d take his best shot at you and when he did, it was always HYSTERICAL!!! Truth hurts, but it’s probably best to know it.

