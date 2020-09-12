Julie Chen reacts to Bayleigh's ouster on Big Brother: All-Stars

Big Brother type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest episode of Big Brother: All-Stars. Here, she weighs in on handling Cody's bad news, the sincerity of Tyler's offer to leave the game, the Christmas and Da'Vonne blowup, and the eviction of Bayleigh.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Before we get into the gameplay, obviously a very sad development with Cody getting the news that his grandfather passed away. What is it like for you all on the production end when something like that happens and you have to break the bad news to a Houseguest?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: It keeps things real for us. Sure, we love coming up with fun, goofy costumes and competitions that are sometimes silly in a good way, but at the end of the day… getting news from the outside world is sobering. It reminds me we are all brothers and sisters, and there are many basic things we all have gone through or will go through in life so why can't we be there for each other more and leave judgement to the Judge… and by Judge, I mean God.

Let's backtrack to when Tyler essentially offered to leave the game to save Da'Vonne and Bayleigh because he told them, "You're standing for something greater than me, and I want to see that play out." Bayleigh later questioned the sincerity of that offer. What did you make of it? Did it seem genuine to you, or was it making an empty offer that he knew would never come to fruition?

It felt totally genuine to me. Based on what I have seen in the house, Tyler is a good person. I think he was missing Angela while asking himself… why am I here and can I look at myself in the mirror at the end of the day? He's young, but he's not tone-deaf to what's happening in our country.

We saw the big blowup between Christmas and Da'Vonne and Bayleigh, Ultimately, the entire fracas began because Christmas was arguing that there is a difference between game and personal, while Da'Vonne said that the two are inevitably intertwined. What do you think, Julie? With all the lying and backstabbing and deceit that goes on, can you ultimately separate game and personal in the Big Brother house?

I see all sides to what happened. I see why each person felt the way they felt and did what they did. Was it right? Not my place to say and not anyone else's place to say either. Sure, you can separate game from personal. but if you do… what is the cost? Winning? A friendship? Your public image to fans? What are the optics? Hopefully each Houseguest runs through all the consequences in their head and then when and if asked about it… own it.

Image zoom Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS

In the end, Bayleigh gets voted out unanimously. In a game where people try to always tell people what they want to hear, Bayleigh is refreshing in that she has no problem letting you know exactly where she — and you — stand. What did you make of her second stint in the house?

She was almost too honest. Honest to a fault. By that I mean she was SO trusting of Christmas — because she likes/liked her personally — that she told Christmas too much. Bayleigh cost herself the game by telling someone who was about to win power crucial information that ended up hurting [Bayleigh's] game. I love that she found the love of her life in Swaggy the first time in the house and that this time around we got to see who she is as a player with no distractions. It was like watching a brand-new Houseguest experience the game as it's meant to be played.

Related content: