Julie Chen on where Cody's unanimous win ranks in Big Brother lore

Big Brother type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves has been answering a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother: All-Stars house. Here, she weighs in on the finale and where Cody ranks among Big Brother winners, if Nicole would have stood a chance against him at the end, the popularity of Da’Vonne, and her take on the cast as a whole. (Also make sure to read our exit interviews with winner Cody Calafiore, runner-up Enzo Palumbo, and third-place finisher Nicole Franzel.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Cody won eight competitions, was never nominated for eviction all season long, and won unanimously by the jury. Where does his season rank in terms of the best outings ever in the game?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I would say in the top three. He might be the only winner who no one in the house is seething over his win. He managed to win competition after competition, never get nominated, and have people seem to genuinely like him as a friend. I mean, even Nicole F. voted for him, minutes after he evicted her!

What do you think would have happened with the vote if Cody had sent Enzo out of the house and sat next to Nicole at the end instead?

Still unanimous. I thought Kevin and Da’Vonne were going to vote for Enzo to win because of their sour feelings toward Cody and their fondness for Enzo... but I was wrong. Da’Vonne likes Nicole even less than she likes Cody. I doubt she would’ve given her vote to Nicole over Cody.

Da’Vonne won $25,000 as America’s favorite houseguest. What do you think it was about her that fans responded to?

Her honesty, humor, heart, quick wit, and love of God! Amen!

Now that the season is over, what was your big takeaway from this group and the way they played?

Many learned what mistakes not to do again this time around. People understood the game and its nuances right away. Also, those who came back this time as a parent really knew how to not let emotions get the best of them. They were a lot more level-headed. Parenthood will do that to you!

Image zoom Credit: CBS

Related content: