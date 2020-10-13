Check out some of the new Big Brother: All-Stars comic book covers

There are certain landmarks to every Big Brother season. We all look forward to when that sassy, wisecracking robot known as the Zingbot comes into roast the houseguests. We wait with bated breath to learn what form Otev will take and what sort of projectile liquids it may or may not spray all over the contestants. And we wait for the annual Big Brother comics, when that season's players are immortalized into comic book cover form.

The third milestone in that trifecta will finally be achieved on Wednesday's episode of Big Brother: All-Stars, as the house competes for the golden power of veto. But you don't have to wait until the episode to see some of those comics, because we've got an exclusive first look at the first-ever comics for a fearsome foursome of competitors who all previously played before the covers became an annual tradition. And then we have a bonus cover for a season 22 fan favorite as well. That's right — Janelle, Dani, Kevin and Memphis all finally have Big Brother comic book covers to call their own thanks to artist Robb Miller, and we've got them right here for you, along with the latest cover for Da'Vonne.

Janelle's cover introduces us to "The Bombshell," with the "Bye Bye, Bitches" cover line paying homage to her emotional episode sendoff after putting Jennifer and Maggie on the block back during her original appearance on Big Brother 6.

With Dani's cover, we meet "The Regulator," which notes that "she married into the worst alliance ever!" — a reference to the Big Brother 13 alliance of the Regulators, consisting of Keith, Cassie, Dominic, and Lawon, who were four of the first five people evicted from the house (and all appear on Dani's cover). However, Dani and Dominic later went on to get married so, you know, upside!

Kevin's cover dubs him "The Bandanimal," thanks to his love of bandanas, as he leads a group of different animals either into battle or onto Noah's ark. His intentions remain unclear, even as he is described as "the leader of the pack."

Next up, it's Memphis, or as he is known here, "Mem-FIST". (Get it?) It appears on his cover as if Memphis… excuse me, Mem-FIST is starting a barroom brawl for no apparent reason as we are warned, "Don't mess with this Fist-ologist" — a reference to the Renegade's previous (and somewhat chuckle-worthy) season 10 profession listing as a mixologist.

Finally, It's Da'Vonne. While it's tough to beat her classic Momma Day cover from 2017 ("She's one tough mother!"), the latest comic reimagines the fan favorite as Da'Dream. Tag line: "Your dreams will become a reality." Also, is that Enzo with a funky mustache wrapped up in Da'Dream's magic lasso? I have no idea, but once you see it, you kinda can't unsee it. (Upon further review, it may not be Enzo because Enzo is most likely too busy making sure the bathroom door is unlocked so people can keep walking in on him.)

Check out all five comic book covers in their full glory above, and then tune in to Big Brother: All-Stars Wednesday night on CBS for the entire series.

