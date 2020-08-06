Big Brother: All-Stars cast photo gallery revealed
Big Brother kicked things off like never before with a live premiere Wednesday night on CBS. While fan speculation over who would comprise the season 22 Big Brother: All-Stars cast had been running rampant for weeks, the network did not officially reveal the 16 former players doing battle until they actually walked into the house on live television.
And not only has the cast been revealed on the show, but we now have the official new cast gallery photos and bios as well. So whether you're looking to see who is in the cast or here to check out their latest portraits — either way, you're in the right place. So without further ado — no "but firsts…" here, ladies and gentlemen! — meet the cast of 2020's Big Brother: All-Stars… as opposed to 2006's Big Brother: All-Stars, which you presumably already met 14 years ago.
Bayleigh Dayton
Age: 27
Season(s) Previously Played: 20
Bayleigh had a showmance with fellow Houseguest Swaggy C. They're now married.
Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Model
Christmas Abbott
Age: 38
Season(s) Previously Played: 19
Christmas broke her foot during the first week in the house. She had surgery and remained in the game, ultimately placing third.
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Current City: Raleigh, N.C.
Occupation: Fitness entrepreneur
Cody Calafiore
Age: 29
Season(s) Previously Played: 16
Runner-up
Hometown: Howell, N.J.
Current City: Howell, N.J.
Occupation: Soccer coach
Dani Briones
Age: 33; will turn 34 on Aug. 20
Season(s) Previously Played: 8 and 13
Dani was the runner-up in season 8, and married a fellow Houseguest from season 13, Dominic Briones.
Hometown: Orange County, Calif.
Current City: Orange County, Calif.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
David Alexander
Age: 30
Season(s) Previously Played: 21
David played a good social game during his short time on the show, but didn't have the whole BB experience because his game was cut short due to a surprise opening-night twist.
Hometown: Atlanta
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Senior sales rep
Da'Vonne Rogers
Age: 32
Season(s) Previously Played: 17 and 18
Da'Vonne was the first Houseguest to figure out the twin twist in season 17.
Hometown: Inglewood, Calif.
Current City: Inglewood, Calif.
Occupation: Acting coach
Enzo Palumbo
Age: 42
Season(s) Previously Played: 12
Enzo was the founding member of the Brigade, one of the most famous and successful alliances in BB history, which helped him get to the final three.
Hometown: Bayonne, N.J.
Current City: Bayonne, N.J.
Occupation: Insurance adjuster
Ian Terry
Age: 29
Season(s) Previously Played: 14
Winner
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Management consultant
Janelle Pierzina
Age: 40
Season(s) Previously Played: 6, 7, and 14
Janelle finished third two seasons in a row and won the first America's Favorite Houseguest in season 6.
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn.
Current City: Minneapolis
Occupation: Real estate agent
Kaysar Ridha
Age: 39; will turn 40 on Aug. 10
Season(s) Previously Played: 6 and 7
In season 6, Kaysar was the first Houseguest voted back into the game by the viewers. He was also a member of the first all-star season of Big Brother.
Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
Current City: Irvine, Calif.
Occupation: Biotech executive
Keesha Smith
Age: 42
Season(s) Previously Played: 10
Keesha was voted America's Favorite Houseguest for her season and ultimately placed fourth.
Hometown: Sterling, Ohio
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Waitress
Kevin "KC" Campbell
Age: 40; will turn 41 on Sept. 18
Season(s) Previously Played: 11
Kevin was the first Houseguest to be evicted on finale night, placing third.
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Ad agency executive
Memphis Garrett
Age: 37
Season(s) Previously Played: 10
Runner-up to BB legend Dan Gheesling, and part of one of the most famous duos in Big Brother, the Renegades.
Hometown: Collierville, Tenn.
Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Restaurateur
Nicole Anthony
Age: 25
Season(s) Previously Played: 21
Nicole placed third and was voted America's Favorite Houseguest for her season.
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Podcast host
Nicole Franzel
Age: 28
Season(s) Previously Played: 16 and 18
Nicole won season 18 and was the first female Houseguest to beat a male in the final two.
Hometown: Ubly, Mich.
Current City: Ubly, Mich.
Occupation: Social media influencer
Tyler Crispen
Age: 25
Season(s) Previously Played: 20
Runner-up and America's Favorite Houseguest. Currently living with his girlfriend, Angela Rummans, who he met in the house.
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Occupation: Entrepreneur/social media influencer
For more Big Brother news and interviews, follow Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss.
(Video courtesy of CBS)
Related content:
Comments