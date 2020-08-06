Big Brother: All-Stars cast photo gallery revealed

Big Brother type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Big Brother kicked things off like never before with a live premiere Wednesday night on CBS. While fan speculation over who would comprise the season 22 Big Brother: All-Stars cast had been running rampant for weeks, the network did not officially reveal the 16 former players doing battle until they actually walked into the house on live television.

And not only has the cast been revealed on the show, but we now have the official new cast gallery photos and bios as well. So whether you're looking to see who is in the cast or here to check out their latest portraits — either way, you're in the right place. So without further ado — no "but firsts…" here, ladies and gentlemen! — meet the cast of 2020's Big Brother: All-Stars… as opposed to 2006's Big Brother: All-Stars, which you presumably already met 14 years ago.

Bayleigh Dayton

Age: 27

Season(s) Previously Played: 20

Bayleigh had a showmance with fellow Houseguest Swaggy C. They're now married.

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Model

Image zoom CBS

Christmas Abbott

Age: 38

Season(s) Previously Played: 19

Christmas broke her foot during the first week in the house. She had surgery and remained in the game, ultimately placing third.

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.

Current City: Raleigh, N.C.

Occupation: Fitness entrepreneur

Image zoom CBS

Cody Calafiore

Age: 29

Season(s) Previously Played: 16

Runner-up

Hometown: Howell, N.J.

Current City: Howell, N.J.

Occupation: Soccer coach

Image zoom CBS

Dani Briones

Age: 33; will turn 34 on Aug. 20

Season(s) Previously Played: 8 and 13

Dani was the runner-up in season 8, and married a fellow Houseguest from season 13, Dominic Briones.

Hometown: Orange County, Calif.

Current City: Orange County, Calif.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Image zoom CBS

David Alexander

Age: 30

Season(s) Previously Played: 21

David played a good social game during his short time on the show, but didn't have the whole BB experience because his game was cut short due to a surprise opening-night twist.

Hometown: Atlanta

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Senior sales rep

Image zoom CBS

Da'Vonne Rogers

Age: 32

Season(s) Previously Played: 17 and 18

Da'Vonne was the first Houseguest to figure out the twin twist in season 17.

Hometown: Inglewood, Calif.

Current City: Inglewood, Calif.

Occupation: Acting coach

Image zoom CBS

Enzo Palumbo

Age: 42

Season(s) Previously Played: 12

Enzo was the founding member of the Brigade, one of the most famous and successful alliances in BB history, which helped him get to the final three.

Hometown: Bayonne, N.J.

Current City: Bayonne, N.J.

Occupation: Insurance adjuster

Image zoom CBS

Ian Terry

Age: 29

Season(s) Previously Played: 14

Winner

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Management consultant

Image zoom CBS

Janelle Pierzina

Age: 40

Season(s) Previously Played: 6, 7, and 14

Janelle finished third two seasons in a row and won the first America's Favorite Houseguest in season 6.

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn.

Current City: Minneapolis

Occupation: Real estate agent

Image zoom CBS

Kaysar Ridha

Age: 39; will turn 40 on Aug. 10

Season(s) Previously Played: 6 and 7

In season 6, Kaysar was the first Houseguest voted back into the game by the viewers. He was also a member of the first all-star season of Big Brother.

Hometown: Irvine, Calif.

Current City: Irvine, Calif.

Occupation: Biotech executive

Image zoom CBS

Keesha Smith

Age: 42

Season(s) Previously Played: 10

Keesha was voted America's Favorite Houseguest for her season and ultimately placed fourth.

Hometown: Sterling, Ohio

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Waitress

Image zoom CBS

Kevin "KC" Campbell

Age: 40; will turn 41 on Sept. 18

Season(s) Previously Played: 11

Kevin was the first Houseguest to be evicted on finale night, placing third.

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Ad agency executive

Image zoom CBS

Memphis Garrett

Age: 37

Season(s) Previously Played: 10

Runner-up to BB legend Dan Gheesling, and part of one of the most famous duos in Big Brother, the Renegades.

Hometown: Collierville, Tenn.

Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Restaurateur

Image zoom CBS

Nicole Anthony

Age: 25

Season(s) Previously Played: 21

Nicole placed third and was voted America's Favorite Houseguest for her season.

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Podcast host

Image zoom CBS

Nicole Franzel

Age: 28

Season(s) Previously Played: 16 and 18

Nicole won season 18 and was the first female Houseguest to beat a male in the final two.

Hometown: Ubly, Mich.

Current City: Ubly, Mich.

Occupation: Social media influencer

Image zoom CBS

Tyler Crispen

Age: 25

Season(s) Previously Played: 20

Runner-up and America's Favorite Houseguest. Currently living with his girlfriend, Angela Rummans, who he met in the house.

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Occupation: Entrepreneur/social media influencer

Image zoom CBS

