Our Big Brother: All-Stars 2 dream cast

With reports circulating that CBS is looking into staging another all-stars season of Big Brother later this summer, it got me to thinking a few things. The first being: Will my wife finally divorce me for spending my 21st summer in a row watching people locked in a house and taking part in competitions that range from worshipping at the altar of a showtunes-loving clam named Otev to literally racing to see who can strip out of their clothes the fastest?

After mulling over the possible end of my marriage, I got to mulling more important matters: namely, who might end up in a cast of returning players. Of course, we don’t know which players will even want to return to the game. Some have started families, others have come to their senses, and many more may not want to risk leaving their loved ones during a global pandemic — especially with what will presumably include an extended pre-game quarantine period.

But we can still dream, can’t we? So here’s our All-Stars dream cast, featuring some legends of the game, a few wild cards, and one celebrity champion.

William Collins (a.k.a. Will Mega) (Season 1)

While ukulele-playing Sonja Christopher holds the distinction of being the first person ever voted out of Survivor, that honor for the American version of Big Brother goes to Will Mega. While Will was the show’s first casualty, he was even more a victim of the first season’s crushingly-bad decision to allow America to vote out contestants, which resulted in several of the most colorful personalities being eliminated early. So instead of being treated to a summer full of Will in a battle of wills against the competition, viewers watched the politician from Philadelphia get banished on day 17. What better way to honor 20 years of the show — and acknowledge the mistakes of the initial season — than to bring back the first person ever voted out? Plus, there is a CBS reality show precedent for bringing back players eliminated first. Francesca Hogi was the first person voted out of Survivor: Redemption Island, yet was brought back to play again for Survivor: Caramoan… where she was one again voted out first.

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Dr. Will Kirby (Season 2 & All-Stars)

The evil doctor is considered by many — including readers in our EW fan poll — to be the show’s best winner ever. And with good reason. His ability to embrace his inner villain (like bragging to jury member Bunky that he would not give a single cent of his winnings to charity) while finding unorthodox ways to advance (like telling people to vote him out) make him not only a great player, but a great personality to watch as well.

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Danielle Reyes (Season 3 & All-Stars)

One of the fiercest contestants to ever enter the house, Danielle would have won season 3 had the jury not been privy to watching her Diary Room sessions in which she criticized other players (a rule that was then changed after the season due to the outcry). She also — along with Jason Guy — created the most stealth alliance in Big Brother history, strategizing during chess playing sessions, and both making it all the way to the final three.

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Jun Song (Season 4)

Jun had a big personality, but won the game on a strategy predicated on laying low and not making waves. Her floater strategy has been often imitated, but rarely matched. She also had to deal with an unusual reverse-showmance situation as one of her fellow contestants was ex-boyfriend Jee Choe. AWKWARD!

Image zoom Doug Benc/Getty Images

Jenelle Pierzina (Season 6 & All-Stars & Season 14)

Not only did Janelle reach the final three in each of her first two appearances, but she also set a record with 9 individual competition wins during Big Brother All-Stars. Even with a less impressive outing in season 14, she is still considered one of the best to ever play the game.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Dan Gheesling (Season 10 & Season 14)

He’s played twice and made it all the way to the end twice. And even though his victory came in season 10, it is his “funeral” speech in season 14 that is considered the greatest moment in Big Brother history. (A complete oral history of which can be found right here.)

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hayden Moss (Season 12)

The leader of the Brigade won four HOH competitions en route to his season 12 victory. He then became the first Big Brother contestant to make the jump over to Survivor when he joined then-girlfriend Kat Edorsson on the Blood vs. Water season.

Image zoom Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

Rachel Reilly (Season 12 & Season 13)

Most famous for her laugh, her cry, and her showmance with now-husband Brendon Villegas, Rachel put together a dominant strategic and physical performance (six competition wins) in her second season to win the game. There’s always drama when Rachel is around, which is why Rachel should be around for season 22.

Image zoom Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Britney Haynes (Season 12 & Season 14)

Britney’s value as a Big Brother contestant comes in the Diary Room as she is one of the most consistently funny and entertaining voices in the show’s history. And that voice has been silent too long! We also could be looking at an instant alliance if she and former Amazing Race partner Janelle are both back in the house.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Ian Terry (Season 14)

While his victory was deemed controversial due to the fact that he beat Dan Gheesling, Ian won six competitions, blindsided his own Coach in Mike Boogie, and played a stellar social game along the way. However, he cannot hide from the fact that he did create one of the most embarrassing alliance names in Big Brother history with the Quack Pack.

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Derrick Levasseur (Season 16)

A case could certainly be made that Derrick played the single best season of Big Brother ever with his flawless performance in season 16. The former Detonator and Hitman is due for a return to cement his legendary status.

Image zoom Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Donny Thompson (Season 16)

The school groundskeeper from North Carolina just may be the most popular Big Brother player ever, at least judging by his over five million America’s Favorite Houseguest votes received. Here’s hoping the beard is back in season 22!

Image zoom Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Vanessa Rousso (Season 17)

A true triple threat, Vanessa won seven competitions, made shrewd deals and alliances, and managed not to piss too many people off along the way (never easy in the Big Brother house). Unfortunately for her, she got taken out at the final 3, making her one of the best players to never win the game. Perhaps that changes this summer?

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Bayleigh Dayton (Season 20)

While Bayleigh was ultimately outmaneuvered strategically by the rival Level Six alliance, she proved herself both a lover and a fighter in the house — meeting (and marrying) Swaggy C, and giving fans one of the most iconic images in Big Brother history with her bloody mouth house meeting explosion at Tyler Crispen. Round 2, anyone?

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Tyler Crispen (Season 20)

He won six competitions and seemed to have the house wrapped around his finger. Unfortunately for Tyler, he also made final 2 deals with pretty much everyone in his Level Six alliance, meaning some of those players-turned-jury-members he discarded along the way ultimately felt burned. And when Kaycee Clark won five out of the last six veto competitions, along with the final HOH, that gave her the résumé to beat the fan favorite. Can he seal the deal in a return visit?

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Tamar Braxton (Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Include a celebrity contestant along with all the ordinary folk? Why not?! Not only did Tamar win season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother, but she also established herself as one of the most entertaining reality show contestants ever, as proven by the Twitter videos below.

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

