Big Brother houseguests explain why they will win season 25
Everyone thinks they are going to win Big Brother when they first walk into the house. I suppose delusions of grandeur tend to take hold until one is forced to wear a pinwheel unitard, or told to spin around in a tutu until on the verge of vomiting up slop. So much hope. So much promise. Before it all goes bad.
But that did not stop us here at EW from asking the entire cast of Big Brother season 25 to tell us why they were going to win the game — a game that begins this evening at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS during the live move-in premiere. If anything, it excited us even more to put these bold predictions down on the record before the season starts so we could refer to them later once everything goes haywire and see who actually lived up to their pre-game hype.
Which player proclaims he will win because, "I'm a starving artist. I'm hungrier than anybody else in this game, literally and figuratively"? Who plans to "schmooze my way to the top"? And which hopeful boasts "I have a sweet face and a sneaky game"?
Then there is the player who claims he will win season 25 "because I'm him and him means that he is willing to do anything to win." We don't know what that means either, but perhaps that is because we apparently are not "him."
So whether you're looking to help guide your Big Brother fantasy team, want to get to know the new cast better, or just can't wait to watch the houseguests in action, check out the video above to hear from the contestants as to why they are going to win season 25. One of the 16 of them is actually right!
