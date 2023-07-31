The Big Brother 25 cast speaks!
The faces of the latest Big Brother Houseguests have finally been revealed. As have their ages, hometowns, and professions (including a Deaflympics gold medalist, a brand strategist, an exterminator, a geriatric physician, a professional flutist, a political consultant, and an Australian DJ). The cast also includes the brother of a guy who was voted off first on Survivor! And the son of a Survivor legend!
But after you're done digesting all that info, wouldn't you like to hear from the
victims contestants themselves — especially before they are possibly beamed to Lord knows where and when due to a left-behind "Time Laser"?
Yes, the cast for season 25 — which somehow includes players named Red, Blue, and America — has already started answering questions about why the hell they would want to be locked up with complete strangers for months on end with cameras capturing their every (hopefully non-problematic) move. And we have some of those answers for you.
By the mere fact that these people are competing on a reality TV show, we can naturally assume none of them are here to make friends, but what else do they have to say about their upcoming
imprisonment stay in the BB house?
Take a gander at the video above to get your first look at the Big Brother 25 cast in action, and be prepared to make wildly speculative first impressions that are sure to be super off-base once the season actually begins and they get to move into the house. Who is your early pick to win the game? Who is going to crash and burn and be the first one evicted? Place your bets now, and then prepare to expect the unexpected.
