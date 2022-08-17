WARNING: The Zingbot is coming! And the season 24 cast shared their specific worries about how they might be attacked on national television.

There are certain milestones every reality competition contestant wants to make. On Survivor, it might be the merge or — before COVID — the Loved Ones visit. On Big Brother, making the jury is a biggie. As is getting to compete in the Otev Veto competition, because who doesn't like to get sprayed by poop or vomit from a large talking animal?

Another Big Brother milestone is making it all the way to the Zingbot. Never in all your life will you see people so excited to be insulted by a sassy, wisecracking robot. For some reason, the Zingbot can come in and say things that are devastatingly mean to the contestants that they would never allow from a fellow human… AND THEY LOVE IT!

Of course they do! That's because the Zingbot has become a beloved Big Brother tradition, even when he may put a contestant on blast for starting up a showmance… while married! With that in mind, we asked the entire cast of Big Brother season 24 to tell us what kind of jokes they were most worried the Zingbot might make about them should they make it that far in the game.

Not surprisingly, superfan Michael just wants to be noticed! "I love this game so much and I don't want to just be a wallflower and not have anything to do with what's going on, so I'm worried that if something happens and Zingbot calls me boring and irrelevant, I think that would hurt the most. Like, I would rather be disliked than felt indifferent about. Whatever Zingbot has to throw at me I am more than willing to take, but I really hope that it is not that I'm boring."

Meanwhile, in a sign that perhaps Kyle and Alyssa truly are meant for each other, both worried that the Zingbot was going to take aim at their IQ. "I think the Zingbot is going to come after my intelligence maybe," Kyle told us. "Like, kind of the dumb, blond, goofy guy that doesn't really know what's going on. That's what I'm worried about."

Alyssa had pretty the same answer as her showmance partner. "I think Zingbot will definitely call me a dumb blond because I am very clumsy and I'm very awkward, so I think he'll definitely play on that."

While Brittany's husband already made a prediction in terms of what the Zingbot will take aim at with his wife, and Daniel is nervous about his Elvis impersonating skills coming into question, Taylor feels she knows exactly what tactic the robot will take with her.

"It's all over my face," says the fan favorite. "Zingbot's gonna say, 'she's vain,' and probably gonna make fun of me for having a crush that I'm hiding. You know what? I'll admit to it. I am vain and I probably will have a crush I'm trying to hide because that won't get me far in the game, but I'll own it."

Like some of the others, however, Taylor wants to experience all that Big Brother has to offer, even if that means getting made fun of by a make-believe robot: "I'm excited for Zingbot. If there's anything I'm most excited for, it's for Zingbot to drag me through the mud."

Too see what the entire cast — including those like Paloma, Pooch, Ameerah, Nicole and Daniel that did not make it that far — were worried that the Zingbot would make fun of them for, watch the video at the top of the post, and then place your bets for this year's collection of zings!

