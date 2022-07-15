Paloma Aguilar self-evicts from the Big Brother house

The 22-year-old left the game "due to personal reasons."

We're just four episodes in to the new season of Big Brother, but the "Backstage Boss" twist has already gone bust — because one houseguest just chose to self-evict.

On Thursday's episode, viewers and the houseguests learned that Paloma Aguilar, the 22-year-old interior designer from California, had left the show "due to a personal matter." Recent footage showed that Aguilar had been struggling with severe insomnia during her nine days in the Big Brother house, and spent periods of time sobbing in the bathroom and grappling with her anxiety. Aguilera eventually entered the diary room and never returned. Houseguests were informed of her departure through a message from producers, which current Head of Household Daniel Durston read to his fellow contestants.

Big Brother season 24 'Big Brother' houseguest Paloma Aguilar | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Prior to self-evicting, Aguilar quickly became a controversial player due to her vocal and persistent criticism of fellow contestant Taylor Hale, 27, a personal stylist from Michigan. Viewers and former Big Brother players spoke out online about the "bullying" and "micro-aggressions" aimed at Hale by Aguilar and other contestants.

Host Julie Chen Moonves did not mention the controversy during Thursday's live episode. After the houseguests learned of Aguilar's departure, the host informed the players that the Backstage Twist was over. "The original plan tonight would not have culminated in a vote and eviction, but instead a battle between one of the two nominees, chosen by the house, and one of the Backstage Pass holders. The loser would have gone home immediately," she told them. As a result of Aguilar's departure, no one was evicted during the episode.

