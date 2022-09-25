The Big Brother season 24 jury speaks!

The show's eight (so far) jury members answer our burning questions before the finale, including: Which juror played the best game?

Of course, that does not mean they are done with the game, They — along with whomever is voted out next — will vote for the winner of Big Brother season 24 tonight from the final three pool of Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Matthew Turner. No doubt the jury will have questions for the final two, but we also have some questions… for them! Questions like: What is the best and worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house? Which pre-jury boot do they wish was there with them in the house? Which juror would they like as a permanent roommate? And who among the jury played the best game this season?

We peppered the captive contestants with these questions to get a good sense of what life is actually like in the jury house and who is bonding with whom. Some of the answers may surprise you. (Note: Brittany was unable to answer the first two questions because she had not yet reached the jury house.) And with that, let the Big Brother season 24 jury speak! (Also read host Julie Chen Moonves sizing up the final three.)

Big Brother Jury The Jury Indy Santos Jasmine Davis Joseph Abdin Kyle Capener Terrance Higgins Michael Bruner Alyssa Snider Brittany Hoopes The 'Big Brother' season 24 jury | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS (8)

What is the best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house?

INDY SANTOS: The best part of being in the jury house right now is that I get a time between the crazy life that I have and the Big Brother house, and now in the jury, so having this time to put my emotions and my thoughts together, it's pretty cool.

JASMINE DAVIS: I think the best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is the fact that I get to continue my relationships with the people that I love. But also, just getting to know them a little bit deeper and on a personal level and not thinking that they have ulterior motives and that I have to kind of be weary of them.

JOSEPH ABDIN: The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is definitely being with all these amazing people and not having to play the game. You really get to know everyone on a personal level with no distractions and we just get to enjoy each other's company, and decompress, and relax a little bit.

KYLE CAPENER: The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is just the ability to chat, hang out with the other jury members without the stress and pressure of the game. There's no lying or manipulating, it's just a group of people having a great time.

TERRANCE HIGGINS: The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is just seeing a lot of our houseguests that I don't get to chill with anymore. So seeing Joseph, getting some of Jasmine's wings, and just having all the laughter — I've been enjoying that.

MICHAEL BRUNER: The best part about being in the jury house is definitely hanging out with the other members of the jury. I think without the pressure and stress of the game, it's nice to just get to talk to people on a personal level, and it doesn't feel like there's any ulterior motives when you're talking with people, and everyone can just be genuine and themselves in here.

ALYSSA SNIDER: The best thing about being in the jury house is being able to wake up whenever I want, get all my beauty sleep, and spend all day at the pool.

Big Brother The 'Big Brother' season 24 jury | Credit: CBS

What is the worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house?

INDY SANTOS: The worst thing about being the Big Brother jury house right now is pretty much to live with people that [don't] have the same mindset, the same values that I do. It's pretty hard for me. Usually in my life, I separate that pretty strong. I make those decisions. If someone doesn't treat me the way that I think that I should be treated or doesn't value the same values that I have, I pretty much remove [myself] from the space. Being forced, I signed up for this, but having to live with people that have different mindsets than me and different values, it's pretty hard for me.

JASMINE DAVIS: The worst thing about being in the jury house is that this bank account is going to be dry as a ham hock in a green pot because I'm not still in the running for $750,000. But here we are, and I'm still blessed for the opportunity. But geez, $750,000 would be great in my bank account.

JOSEPH ABDIN: The worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house definitely has to be the disconnect from the game. Especially for me, I have two important people to me still playing — Taylor and Monte — and I can't have any communication with them. And I don't know what's going on back at the house. I would also love to keep playing and be in the game.

KYLE CAPENER: The worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is maybe the food situation. We still are fighting for the favorite cereal or the favorite ice cream, just the typical roommate quarrels that we're having to deal with. So that's been a little bit of a struggle, but not really. Everyone here is great.

TERRANCE HIGGINS: I would say the worst thing about being in the jury house is not being able to compete for the $750,000 at this particular point. But other than that, everything else is great.

MICHAEL BRUNER: Oh, the worst thing about being in the jury house is the fact that I'm not in the game anymore. I would love to still be fighting to play the game, but here I am. So now all I have to do is think about all the mistakes I made, and that's probably the worst part.

ALYSSA SNIDER: The worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house would definitely be not being in the Big Brother house. I wish that I was still playing the game, but otherwise we are having a great time here.

Big Brother The 'Big Brother' season 24 jury | Credit: CBS

Which person that was voted out pre-jury do you wish were in the house with you all and why?

INDY SANTOS: Let's think. Ameerah. I would have so much fun with her in this house.

JASMINE DAVIS: Definitely, hands down, Ameerah. That was my girl. We were best friends. She was really the strategic brains for the beginning of the game and then I had to hop in when she left. But I just think she would've brought a good game to Big Brother for this season. And I would've loved to continue to work with her.

JOSEPH ABDIN: Probably Pooch because he always had a lot of energy and he was such an entertaining guy. I think Pooch would make for a good time at the jury house.

KYLE CAPENER: Oh man, I think it would just be crazy to have Pooch part of the jury house. He went so early. He had so much energy. He was crazy. I think he would just liven up the party. I think he'd be a fun member to include in the jury.

TERRANCE HIGGINS: The pre-juror that I wish that was part of the jury is actually Ameerah, so we could have a better communication and understanding about each other.

MICHAEL BRUNER: I wish that Ameerah was part of the jury from the pre-jurors. I really had a lot of fun with Ameerah in the house. I think it'd be a lot of fun to have her here in jury. I also think that she would be a great addition to the jury. She played a very strategic game and would have a lot of great insight on casting a vote for a winner.

ALYSSA SNIDER: The pre-juror I wish that was part of the jury would probably be Ameerah. I feel like we had a great friendship in the house and I would definitely enjoy having her here.

BRITTANY HOOPES: That's a funny question. I think, believe it or not, I'd probably say Pooch. I know we didn't get a tremendous amount of time with me being Backstage and him being Backstage Boss. I feel like that definitely clouded our relationship, but I feel like he was a really great guy. I feel like there could have been opportunity for us to work together. It just wasn't in the cards with us and the girls, that we were gonna work together.

Big Brother The 'Big Brother' season 24 jury | Credit: CBS

If you had to be permanent roommates with one of your fellow jurors, who would it be and why?

INDY SANTOS: If I had to have a permanent roommate, it probably would be Michael because he's perfect, guys. You guys have no idea. He's organized, he's clean. He's fun. I'd like to share the house with Jasmine as well, but I'm actually done with sharing my space with them. I'm good to have no roommate from now on.

JASMINE DAVIS: If I had to be permanent roommates with one of my jurors, it would probably be Indy. Honestly, because we love to cook, so I would be feeling good all the time because then I wouldn't have to cook all the time because that's what's happening right now in this jury house, me cooking all the time. But Indy. She's clean, she kind of understands me, and I just feel like she's like a big sister to me.

JOSEPH ABDIN: I would definitely go with Michael, because he's my roommate now and he doesn't snore. We're always laughing. He eats any of the food I cook. He always does the dishes after me. He's very sanitary.

KYLE CAPENER: If I had to be permanent roommates with one of my fellow jurors, probably Joseph, just the mere fact of him waking up early, eating healthy, working out — I think I would just get in the best shape of my life if he was my roommate.

TERRANCE HIGGINS: You know what? I think I would have to be permanent roommates with Joseph so he can keep me healthy. And his laughter, his energy, I think that will go a long way. So if I had to be with anybody, locked in, it'd have to be Joseph.

MICHAEL BRUNER: If I had to be permanent roommates with one of my fellow jurors, I would have to say Jasmine. She may not like that I'm saying this, but she's a fantastic cook, so I have really enjoyed spending time with her in the jury house. She's made a lot of great food.

ALYSSA SNIDER: I love my fellow jurors so very much, but there isn't a single person in this house that I'd want to be permanent roommates with.

BRITTANY HOOPES: Permanent roommates, if you would've asked me 20 some odd days ago or two weeks ago, I might have said Michael, and I may still feel that way. I just need to get some answers to some questions before I say that. But right now today, I would definitely say Alyssa. She has such a big heart. We're both empaths and both kind of emotional people, and I just love her to death.

Big Brother The 'Big Brother' season 24 jury | Credit: CBS

Who among all the jurors played the best game and why?

INDY SANTOS: I believe Michael played the best game. He's a super fan. He won almost every single competition. He has a really good social game. He's a really pure, nice person. So I believe he played 100 percent the best game, even if I didn't agree with a bunch of stuff that he was part of. I think he literally was the one who deserved it — him and Taylor deserved to win the game the most.

JASMINE DAVIS: Hands down, I would have to say that my super-fan buddy Michael was the one that played the best game. Not only was he a beast at competitions, but also his social game was really good and he was very strategic and calculated. And I just think that he needs an applause for that because he did a great job.

JOSEPH ABDIN: I think Michael probably played the best game. If you look at his winnings, he probably broke a record at this point, and I think he was playing an amazing game and it took the house to unify together to take him out.

KYLE CAPENER: Oh, that's a tough question. I feel like everyone in the jury house played a great game, but I'm going to have to go with my guy, Michael. He had an amazing social game. He won so many competitions. I think he broke records. It's hard to deny that he played an amazing game.

TERRANCE HIGGINS: The current jurors, has to be Michael. Michael definitely had a great social game. He competed amazingly.

MICHAEL BRUNER: I think that Joseph played the best game among the other jurors. Big Brother, at its core, is a social game, and Joseph had a fantastic social game. He was welcomed into every room to talk strategy, and I think that's a sign of a great player.

ALYSSA SNIDER: I would say among the current jurors that probably Michael played the best game. I'm sure everybody is on the same page with that. He is the comp beast of our season and he is an angel and we love him very much.

BRITTANY HOOPES: I think hands down that would have to be Michael. I mean, credit where credit is due. He is a comp beast. He had an amazing social game as well. Although I still have lots of questions for how things went down between us, I can admire an iconic Big Brother player as a fan myself. It was a dream come true to play with him in this game.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Big Brother The 'Big Brother' season 24 jury | Credit: CBS

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: