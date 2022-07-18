Some deep cuts make the list as current players name former ones that deserve more cred.

We had the entire cast of Big Brother season 24 give their picks for the most underrated players ever, and there were some awesome (and surprising) responses.

Will Kirby. Dan Gheesling. Danielle Reyes. All are widely recognized as three of the best players to ever enter the Big Brother house. Their legendary status is secure. Congratulations to them! Well done! Huzzah!

However, who are some contestants over the years that do not get the same acclaim but perhaps deserve a second look? That's a question we posed to the entire season 24 cast before they entered the house as we sought to get their picks for the most underrated Big Brother players ever. And their answers were… certainly interesting.

BIG BROTHER Wednesday, MONTH, DAY (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Big Brother Cast. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. The cast of 'Big Brother' season 24 | Credit: CBS

Sure, there were some pretty predictable responses giving shout-outs to folks from recent seasons because, understandably, who can really remember what happened 812 episodes ago anyway? But there were also a few impressively deep cuts.

Which brings us to Michael Bruner. As if we could not already be rooting harder for Michael due to his love of cats, his pre-Veto channeling of Janelle, and his dominance with the "floppy lance," the skinny superfan uncorked an absolute doozy with his pick.

"I think the most underrated Big Brother houseguest is hands down Renny Martin from Big Brother season 10," says Michael. YES, YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY! FULL ON RENNY MARTIN ALERT!!! Go on, Michael…. "She came across as kind of the quirky older woman of the season, but she actually had a really great social game, she gave us iconic moments, iconic fights, and ultimately I don't think she gets enough credit."

I know. Incredible. But wait, Michael is not done giving props to Renny. HE CAN'T STOP HIMSELF! "She was the house target week 1 and made it all the way to the final five where she was taken out because she was too big of a jury threat. So I love me some Renny." Don't we all.

BIG BROTHER Wednesday, MONTH, DAY (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Big Brother Cast. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. The cast of 'Big Brother' season 24 | Credit: CBS

And Michael is not the only one who went back over a decade for a pick. In fact, Taylor Hale took us all the way to season 3. "I keep going back to season 3 and I think about Marcellas [Reynolds] all the time for underrated players." Keep talking, Taylor. We're listening…. "He didn't hide his personality, he led with his gut a lot of times. His strategy really wasn't that terrible when you think about who he aligned himself with."

Of course, Taylor acknowledges Marcellas' one obvious fatal flaw in the game: "He should have used the Veto, I'll say that. That would have saved himself from going home. But I think that Marcellas played with heart, which was a mistake, but it took him pretty far in the game and I think he owes a lot of respect for what he did that season."

Respect is due! To both Marcellas and to Taylor for picking him. Now go watch the video at the top of the post to see whom everybody from the season 24 cast (including Paloma Aguilar) picked as their ultimate underrated Big Brother player. And also find out who had this to say about a former champion: "The player that I admired but didn't really like was Rachel. I think she was on season 12. She was a little bit toxic."

Sounds to us like somebody needs a life vest!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: