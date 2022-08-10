Forget about the best and worst alliances. Let's talk alliance NAMES!

Big Brother season 24 cast debate the best and worst alliance names ever

There have been some dominant Big Brother alliances over the years. And there have been some alliances that were hysterically inept. But almost as important as the success of your alliance is the name you choose to go with it. And there have been some really, really good and really, really bad alliance names through 24 seasons.

What are the best and what are the worst Big Brother alliance names ever? We posed that question to the current cast before they started sectioning off into Girly Girls and Po's Pack, and The Pound and The Leftovers, and they answered. Well… most of them answered. Indy Santos and Paloma Aguilar couldn't come up with a response, so we'll just have to pretend that they answered Santa Monica Van Boys for everything.

By far, the name that came up the most when it comes to the best alliance name ever was The Cookout. Recency bias? Perhaps. But not only was The Cookout the most dominant alliance ever (with all six members making the final six), but as Monte Taylor explains of the name "That's so authentic, it's so much for the culture, especially for me being African-American."

Naturally, The Brigade also got a few votes, with Daniel Dustron noting that "It sounds cool, and it obviously worked out very well." The Sovereign Six also got a vote, while Alyssa Snider chimes in with "I would say the best alliance name was The Hitmen, because they were all amazing." Not sure what that has to do with the name, but okay!

Of course, it's a bit more fun to talk about all the terrible Big Brother alliance names. Here's a sampling of some of the picks for worst Big Brother alliance name ever:

ALYSSA SNIDER: "I would say the worst, maybe Level 6, just because it's a bit basic."

DANIEL DURSTON: "I think the worst name would have to be The Quack Pack. I mean, that sounds so terrible and so weak. No offense to that group because I think they're obviously insane players. I love that alliance. That name was just terrible."

MICHAEL BRUNER:" I think the worst alliance name also comes from Big Brother 6: The Friendship. I think that was a stupid name. You're there to win the game, not to make friends."

MONTE TAYLOR: "Level 6, because it's just like 'Alright, there's six people.' It's sort of obvious what they're getting at, so I just think there could have been a little more creative juice in there."

TAYLOR HALE: "You know, I really hated Gr8ful. I've never been a fan of names that have a number in it. It's so 2005 to me. Nix it forever."

It should be noted that French Kisses and Zankie also pulled votes for worst alliance names ever. To see the complete list of best and worst alliance name picks, check out the video at the top of the post. And then weigh in with your own selections for the best and worst names from the house, and yes, Rogue Rats is definitely eligible for either list!

