First look at the Big Brother season 23 living room

We've already met the Big Brother season 23 cast, and now it's time to take a gander at where they will be living when the show premieres July 7, 2021. EW has the exclusive first look at the living room, or, as it's called this summer… The Seaview Lobby!

It's all part of season 23's Big Brother Beach Club theme, as evidenced by the official show description: "This summer, more than ever, people can't wait to get out and get wild at the beach. And Big Brother is no exception, as this season is all about the Big BrotherBeach Club!"

Not to start channeling Starship Troopers, but would you like to know more? Then more you shall receive! "This year, the house is part seaside cabana, part Monte Carlo and ALL about making big moves in order to get ahead," reads more of the description. "Houseguests are greeted as they enter the Beach Club with three custom neon-glowing LED signs, with one offering a major piece of advice for the summer: 'No Risk, No Reward.'"

But what about the living room? After all, you came here for the damn living room! Well, according to Big Brother (as well as the video above and photos below), "The living room overlooks a busy marina, with floor-to-ceiling windows of azure and teal-tinted glass. The sharks in the game are right at home with a 4-foot-long handmade shark lamp on an ocean blue credenza in the room. Nearby, a coffee table constructed of playing cards shows how precarious a houseguest's game really is: just one wrong move and the whole thing could come down."

What, no mention of the copious amount of coral? Or all the hearts, spades, diamonds, and clubs driving home the "no risk, no reward" and Monte Carlo themes? Or the truly absurd number of pillows on display? Well, that's all there too. But why bother listening to us? You can hear from executive producers Alison Grodner and Rich Meehan all about this season's theme. Or you can watch the video above and check out the photos below to get actual footage of the Seaview Lobby… which may or may not sound like a location on the original Love Boat in which Gopher and Julie McCoy kicked back after a long day on the Pacific Princess.

Big Brother 'Big Brother' 23 living room | Credit: Scott Storey/CBS

Big Brother 'Big Brother' 23 living room | Credit: Scott Storey/CBS

Big Brother 'Big Brother' 23 living room | Credit: Scott Storey/CBS

Big Brother 'Big Brother' 23 living room | Credit: Scott Storey/CBS

