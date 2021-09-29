The Big Brother season 23 jury speaks!

The show's eight (so far) jury members answer our burning questions before the finale, including: Which juror played the best game?

Tonight on CBS' season 23 finale of Big Brother, the jury — consisting of Britini D'Angelo, Derek Xiao, Sarah Beth Steagall, Claire Rehfuss, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, and one more player to be named later — will make a big decision: Whom will be awarded the $750,000 cash prize and win the game?

And while they will have a big choice to make between the final three — Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier, and Azah Awasum — we thought it would be fun to hear from the jury on a few other issues… like: What is the best and worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house? Which pre-jury boot do they wish was there with them in the house? Which juror would they like as a permanent roommate? And who among the jury played the best game this season?

We asked the eight sitting jury members those exact questions, and some of their answers may surprise you. (Note: Kyland was unable to answer the first two questions because had he not yet reached the jury house.) Let the Big Brother season 23 jury speak!

What is the best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house?

ALYSSA LOPEZ: The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is that we are not filmed 24/7 anymore. I don't have a microphone on, so I'm able to get to know all the other jury members on a deeper, more personal level.

HANNAH CHADDHA: The best thing would have to be our sense of freedom because we didn't get very much of that in the Big Brother house. So being able to watch movies and TV and listen to music with my friends has been a blast.

CLAIRE REHFUSS: The best thing is actually getting to know these people outside of the game. I like everyone in here so much more than I liked them in the game. I don't have to worry, "Are they lying to me? Are they trying to scheme me? Are they trying to manipulate me?" It's really nice just to get to know them all as the fantastic people they are.

DEREK XIAO: The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is, of course, being the only guy in here! It really isn't that bad of a consolation prize. If I couldn't win the $750,000, at least I'm in jury with six amazing women.

BRITINI D'ANGELO: There are so many amazing things. Obviously, as you all know, I am juror No. 1, which means this is my house and everybody else is just living in it. But I would have to say my favorite part of this Big Brother jury house is the unlimited access to the outside pool, the hot tub, the basketball court, all things sun rays and things that, right now, I know I do not have in my hometown because when I go back home, it's going to be cold. So I am soaking up the sun. I am soaking up the outside, and it's also just so peaceful.

SARAH BETH STEAGALL: The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is getting to know the other houseguests outside of the game. It's a much more relaxed environment, and I feel like I'm getting a lot closer to people than I was able to in the house.

TIFFANY MITCHELL: The best thing is all of my friends are here. Derek, Claire, Britini, SB, Chaddha — all of them. [There's] way more personality in this house.

What is the worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house?

ALYSSA LOPEZ: The worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is waking up every day knowing that I lost Big Brother, and I'm not here going for the $750,000. Depressing.

HANNAH CHADDHA: The worst thing would be not knowing anything that's happening in the game right now. I have so many questions for the remaining people in the Big Brother house. I just want to know who won this past HOH, who won this past veto, who recently got evicted. I just want to know, and not being able to is driving me crazy.

CLAIRE REHFUSS: The worst part is not knowing what's happening in the game. I want to know who's winning the HOH, who won the veto, who's really working with who. There's so much I still don't know, and I just think about it all day. I want to know what's happening inside.

DEREK XIAO: The worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is, it's kind of awkward. In a way, we took each other out, so it's like you rob a guy on the street and then the next day you have to move in with him.

BRITINI D'ANGELO: I would have to say the worst part is still not being able to contact family and friends. I miss my family and friends at home so much, and not being able to say hi, or I love them, or talk to them about everything that's going on in the world right now is definitely tough, especially in the jury house. But I know I will see them soon.

SARAH BETH STEAGALL: The worst part is that you have a lot of time on your hands and you're still isolated. So, if you get too into your head, you can just spend a lot of time thinking about everything you did wrong in the game and everything that could be going wrong in your personal life, and there's not really anything you can do about any of it.

TIFFANY MITCHELL: The worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is that I am no longer in the game, and I have no idea what is going on in the house. Up until this point, I have been totally involved in everything. I am such a nosy person, so for me to not know what's going on is driving me nuts.

Which person voted out pre-jury do you wish were in the house with you and why?

KYLAND YOUNG: Honestly, I love pretty much everyone that was in the house, but I will say Christian had a young, fun energy that I did want to get to know more. Same thing could be said for Travis, to be honest, but Christian and me connected on a few things like movies and entertainment. I know that's the industry he's in, and it's something I love talking to him about. Obviously, from a game perspective, we couldn't have him in any longer than we did, but on a personal level he was such a fun peer [with a] kind of light energy to have around. That would have been fun times in a different season, a different setting, a different way. But it would definitely be Christian.

ALYSSA LOPEZ: [Laughs] I know this may come as a surprise, but the one person pre-jury that I would love to have in the jury house would be Christian. I do miss him so much.

HANNAH CHADDHA: Oddly enough, because I barely had any conversations with him, I wish that Travis was in the Big Brother jury house. I mean, Travis was hilarious, which unfortunately I didn't realize until the night before he was evicted. And I'm really curious to see how he would've played this game had he stayed longer than nine days.

CLAIRE REHFUSS: I wish that my boy Travis was in this jury house with us. He was on team Queens with me and is one of the funniest people. I think it's such a shame he was voted out so early. I would love to hang out with him more.

DEREK XIAO: Not a shocker at all, but I wish Travis was still in jury with us. He was the funniest guy in the house and made me laugh every single day. Our showmance got taken away too early.

BRITINI D'ANGELO: I'd have to say Christian. We really did grow close in the house. I definitely miss him. Christian just has such an infectious energy that would just enhance the vibe even more.

SARAH BETH STEAGALL: The pre-jury evictee that I wish could be in the house the most is Whitney. She was always really fun to be around. She was good at organizing activities, and I definitely think she'd be a great addition.

TIFFANY MITCHELL: The only person I wish was still with us who was voted out pre-jury is Christian. He was a ball of fun. He was such a great personality, such a bright light. I loved that kid. He would have been awesome to have here.

If you had to be permanent roommates with one of your fellow jurors, who would it be and why?

KYLAND YOUNG: If I had to be permanent roommates with one of my fellow jurors, I think it'd be DX, because he can cook incredible meals — probably the best pasta I've had in my life. And he was teaching me lots of things, and we just relate. That said, he is also possibly the messiest houseguest we had. So I would have to work with him on that, on his cleaning. And he knows that! So as long as we could overcome that, which I think we could, I think we'd have a lot of fun and it'd be a great connection.

ALYSSA LOPEZ: Claire. We are roommates right now in the jury house, and we've been getting along really well, and I've been loving every second of it.

HANNAH CHADDHA: If I had to be permanent roommates with one of my fellow jurors, it would have to be my girl, Claire. Not only is she a dear friend, but she's super easy to get along with. She's clean. She knows how to cook. So shout-out to Claire.

CLAIRE REHFUSS: I would pick Derek X. We get along so, so well, and we really make each other laugh, and he is such a delight to be living in the jury house with.

DEREK XIAO: I would probably pick Claire, because she is so fun to be around. She's hilarious. I think we have similar lifestyles and would have a great roommate relationship.

BRITINI D'ANGELO: I'd have to pick Alyssa. Alyssa and I had a really close friendship inside the house, and we also have a really close friendship — I'd honestly call it a sisterhood — in this house. I love Alyssa so much. Her energy is so infectious. Her personality just radiates in any room she's in.

SARAH BETH STEAGALL: I would pick Alyssa. We both live in Florida, and we get along really well, and I think that we wouldn't get on each other's nerves. So that'd be nice.

TIFFANY MITCHELL: If I had to be permanent roommates with one of my fellow jurors? That's tough. Can I pick three? Probably Chaddha. Chaddha's my little baby sister. We vibe so well on everything. But then I do have to include Derek X and Claire. How could I even be in the BB House or the jury house without either one of them?

Who among all the jurors played the best game and why?

KYLAND YOUNG: I think everyone played a pretty good game. I would probably look at someone like Tiffany, or even a Derek X. Because as far as strategic thinking, Derek X was, I think, the only person who came to me with an angle I kinda had overlooked in terms of having Sarah Beth be the key and optimal person to sit next to Britini for week 5 in order to take that shot at Christian that was very needed by the Cookout and the rest of the house. So I love that. He's somebody I respect and is obviously a great, well-rounded competitor. And just so lovable! His social game was a little bit effortless because everybody loved DX. We couldn't stop talking about him at any time.

And then, obviously, Sarah Beth, the first female HOH. She had a knack for the game and for being convincing in lots of situations. And then Tiffany was, I think, one of the dominant social players in the house. She started to make some mistakes. She let the paranoia get to her at the end. But in this game, a healthy amount of paranoia can be a good thing, so I definitely understand and respect her highly.

ALYSSA LOPEZ: Out of all the jurors, I would say Tiffany has played the best game in the Big Brother house, mainly because she was the reason why all the duos were created, and she came up with the master plan.

HANNAH CHADDHA: I'd have to say that my girl Tiffany played the best game out of all the jury members. Tiffany was my No. 1. She was my final two. Shout-outs to the Vendetta, even though we didn't last that long. But I really got to witness firsthand Tiffany's brilliance and her strategic mind. She really came to play. She came to compete. And hats off to her.

CLAIRE REHFUSS: The juror that played the best game is, of course, my ride or die, Tiffany — the orchestrator of the master plan and just an absolutely amazing woman. She would have won this entire thing, and they had to take her out. But I am so proud of the game she played, and honestly, I'm just proud I got to play some of it with her.

DEREK XIAO: I think Alyssa played the best game because she sat on the block next to Travis week 1 and managed to take him out. He was the biggest threat in the game.

BRITINI D'ANGELO: The juror that I think played the best game in this house? I have to give that one to Tiffany, Beast Mode Tippy Toes, the creator of the master plan for the Cookout. Tiffany played an extraordinary game. I really think that if she would've made it to final two, she would've had an insane case to win the money and potentially would've taken the money, even against X or Kyland. She played her heart out.

SARAH BETH STEAGALL: Among the jurors, I think Tiffany played the best game. She's the one who came up with the duos idea that the Cookout used, that really worked to get us out one by one. I think that was genius. And I really wish she was still in the game because I would have loved to have voted for her to win.

TIFFANY MITCHELL: The person who played the best game among all the jurors is myself, duh! It's why I'm here. However, if I could credit anyone else besides me for playing a really good game, I would say Derek. Derek X played an amazing competitive game and social game. [He was a] very big threat.

The season 23 finale of Big Brother airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

