Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on Brent's Big Brother blindside

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest developments in the Big Brother house. Here, she shares her take on Brent being blindsided, Azah's big dilemma between team and alliance, and the showmance between Christian and Alyssa. (Also make sure to read our exit interview with Brent Champagne.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I can't remember the last time we had someone misread the house and his place in it as much as Brett did. What's your take on his time in the game and why he self-destructed?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I think Brent is a nice guy who has a good heart but perhaps sees what he wants to see. But, then again, don't we all? His time in the game was spent more on being laid back and not paranoid enough. Those are traits that are good in life, but not on Big Brother. He was too trusting.

Brent seemed very subdued in your interview with him. He said he was not surprised even though he had been bragging all week about how safe he was. Do you buy that he wasn't surprised when that 11-0 vote came down?

I think he was probably a combination of embarrassed, confused, trying to save face, and doing his best to be gracious. The fact that he immediately hugged all his housemates and tried to comfort THEM and say "it's a game" shows he got played and betrayed. It was his way of saying "no hard feelings." But it's got to hurt. I don't envy the spot he was in. Speaks volumes that he exited holding his head high.

Azah was really upset about Britini being put on the block again and that the move came from her own alliance of "The Cookout". Does she need to pick a side between her team and her alliance?

She doesn't need to pick a side right now. But that day might come. At the end of the day, I think Azah will pick whom to be true to based on their heart and their character.

Christian and Alyssa are now officially in a showmance. How do you think emerging as a couple is going to impact them in the game, even with Christian as the new Head of Household?

Emerging as a couple is going to put a target on their back. But they are looking strong right now. They have safety for the week, they have each other's backs, and they are on the only team (The Kings) that have all 4 members still in the house. If Christian doesn't let the power of being HOH get to his head, then he may be able to cut some side deals to keep him and Alyssa safe past this week.

