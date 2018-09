It’s an annual event almost as celebrated as Otev and the Zingbot. On Wednesday’s edition of Big Brother, the latest batch of contestant comic book covers will be unleashed! And we’ve got your exclusive first look at some of them right here. Read on to peruse the covers for each of the evicted non-jury members, along with thoughts from the contestants themselves about their new cover, and then look for the entire collection as part of Wednesday night’s veto competition on CBS.