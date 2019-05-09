Go behind the scenes at a taping of The Big Bang Theory

It was Jim Parsons (with costar Mayim Bialik in season 5) who set into motion the plan to move out of apartment 4B for good. “It just felt that it was time,” Parsons told EW. “At a personal level it feels like the right time of life. I’m firmly in middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth.”