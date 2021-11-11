The actor will reprise his role as Howard Wolowitz in a flashback on the CBS comedy.

We're about to hear again from Howard Wolowitz.

Simon Helberg, who played an aerospace engineer on the long-running CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory, will lend his voice to an upcoming episode of Young Sheldon called "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel." In it, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) takes his first engineering class with professor Boucher (Lance Reddick) and Howard, with the adult Sheldon (voiced by Jim Parsons) trying to give the youngster a primer.

The Explosion Implosion Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) on 'The Big Bang Theory' | Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

"We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon," executive producer Steven Molaro said in a statement. "But it's always extra fun when we're able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines. Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon's long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon, even in voiceover on Zoom, didn't miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz."

The Bow Tie Asymmetry Simon Helberg on 'The Big Bang Theory' | Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

The episode will also feature the return of Reba McEntire as the ex-wife of Dale (Craig T. Nelson).

Watch the clip of Helberg reprising his role above. The episode airs Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.