The Big Bang Theory: Sheldon and Amy's Romantic Milestones
They've been together in some form for a collective seven seasons, and while it's been a long, often very awkward road, it seems like Shamy might finally be getting their happily ever after. Take a look at the milestones leading up to the shocking season 10 finale.
The Meet Cute (Season 3)
At the behest of Raj and Howard's "blackmail," Sheldon begrudgingly agrees to meet Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler. When Amy warns Sheldon there won't be any physical contact, he offers to buy her a drink ("Tepid water, please.") and the rest is history.
The First Date (Season 4)
It wouldn't be Shamy if it was run of the mill, and true to form, neither was their first date. Chauffeured and supervised by Penny, the episode marks Sheldon's first date with not just Amy, but anyone. Following that success, Sheldon makes the executive decision to move things to the next step: "to gift humanity with our progeny."
The Breakup and Makeup (Season 4)
"Shamy" begins and ends, and Sheldon gets a lot of cats to cope before Mama Cooper swoops in and gets the two geniuses back together — platonically — to at least get rid of the smell of six cats.
The First Hand-Hold (Season 4)
In an attempt to gauge how Sheldon makes her feel — aka if she gets turned on by him — Amy holds his hand, but, alas, nothing.
The First Romantic Kiss (Season 7)
While they technically shared their first kiss way back in season 3 during the same awkward episode in which they met, Sheldon and Amy didn't share a real, romantic, swoonworthy kiss until their train-bound smooch, just in time for Valentine's Day.
The First Time (Season 9)
It took another two seasons from their first non-cringeworthy kiss for Shamy to finally, as Sheldon would say, engage in coitus.
The Proposal (Season 10)
It's yet another season before Sheldon takes his relationship with Amy to the next level. Despite her attempt to thwart the (hopefully endgame) couple's relationship, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki kissing Sheldon only pushes him to finally get down on one knee and pop the question... to Amy, of course. Her answer? Well, guess we'll have to wait for season 11.