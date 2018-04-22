Beyond Westworld: All the artificial intelligence on-screen

<p><em>Westworld</em>&#8216;s titular theme park, which gives visitors an authentic experience of living in the Wild West, is inhabited entirely by android &#8220;hosts.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Westworld (2016–)

Westworld‘s titular theme park, which gives visitors an authentic experience of living in the Wild West, is inhabited entirely by android “hosts.” 

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>In the not-so-far future, the police force implements a new practice to combat out-of-control crime rates: Every human officer is paired with an android partner.&nbsp;</p>
Almost Human (2013–2014)

In the not-so-far future, the police force implements a new practice to combat out-of-control crime rates: Every human officer is paired with an android partner. 

Liane Hentscher/FOX
<p>The Netflix anthology series contemplates the ramifications of advanced technology on modern society, and various episodes &mdash; including season 2&#8217;s &#8220;Be Right Back&#8221; and season 4&#8217;s &#8220;U.S.S. Callister&#8221; &mdash; turn the lens onto artificial intelligence.&nbsp;</p>
Black Mirror (2011–)

The Netflix anthology series contemplates the ramifications of advanced technology on modern society, and various episodes — including season 2’s “Be Right Back” and season 4’s “U.S.S. Callister” — turn the lens onto artificial intelligence. 

Everett Collection
<p>&#8220;Synths,&#8221; as the multipurpose robots of&nbsp;<em>Humans&nbsp;</em>are called, are alarmingly lifelike androids whose &nbsp;increased ubiquity is changing the fabric of modern society.&nbsp;</p>
Humans (2015–)

“Synths,” as the multipurpose robots of Humans are called, are alarmingly lifelike androids whose  increased ubiquity is changing the fabric of modern society. 

Des Willie/Kudos/AMC
<p>Also from&nbsp;<em>Westworld&nbsp;</em>co-creator Jonathan Nolan,&nbsp;<em>Person of Interest&nbsp;</em>follows an enigmatic programmer who develops a supercomputer that can predict acts of terror before they happen &mdash; but also begins to think, a little too much, for itself.&nbsp;</p>
Person of Interest (2011–2016)

Also from Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, Person of Interest follows an enigmatic programmer who develops a supercomputer that can predict acts of terror before they happen — but also begins to think, a little too much, for itself. 

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images
<p>This one-season sci-fi drama follows an intelligence operative who assists on top-secret cyber-security missions with the help of a supercomputer microchip in his brain.&nbsp;</p>
Intelligence (2014)

This one-season sci-fi drama follows an intelligence operative who assists on top-secret cyber-security missions with the help of a supercomputer microchip in his brain. 

Robert Voets/CBS
<p>In the world of&nbsp;<em>Battlestar Galactica</em>, the interplanetary human civilization of the Twelve Colonies fights off the Cylons, a race of robots intent on exterminating the human race.&nbsp;</p>
The Battlestar Galactica franchise (1978–2009)

In the world of Battlestar Galactica, the interplanetary human civilization of the Twelve Colonies fights off the Cylons, a race of robots intent on exterminating the human race. 

Carole Segal/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
<p>They&#8217;re so much more than children&#8217;s playthings. In the Michael Bay-directed&nbsp;<em>Transformers&nbsp;</em>films (inspired by the line of toys), the alien humanoid races of Autobots and Decepticons battle for robot supremacy.&nbsp;</p>
Transformers franchise (2007–)

They’re so much more than children’s playthings. In the Michael Bay-directed Transformers films (inspired by the line of toys), the alien humanoid races of Autobots and Decepticons battle for robot supremacy. 

Everett Collection
<p>In the not-so-distant future (the 1982 original was set in 2019, if you can imagine), a beleaguered cop hunts down rogue members of a race of bioengineered humanoids called replicants.&nbsp;</p>
Blade Runner Franchise (1982–2017)

In the not-so-distant future (the 1982 original was set in 2019, if you can imagine), a beleaguered cop hunts down rogue members of a race of bioengineered humanoids called replicants. 

Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros
<p>In a future where robots have replaced the police force, one such humanoid law enforcer is captured and reprogrammed by a group of criminals.&nbsp;</p>
Chappie (2015)

In a future where robots have replaced the police force, one such humanoid law enforcer is captured and reprogrammed by a group of criminals. 

Everett Collection
<p>Tony Stark always had J.A.R.V.I.S., his friendly A.I., in his helmet, but his tech gets out of control in the&nbsp;<em>Avengers&nbsp;</em>sequel, when Tony and Bruce Banner try to kickstart a global defense program that becomes Ultron, a sentient A.I. who seeks to destroy the human race.&nbsp;</p>
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Tony Stark always had J.A.R.V.I.S., his friendly A.I., in his helmet, but his tech gets out of control in the Avengers sequel, when Tony and Bruce Banner try to kickstart a global defense program that becomes Ultron, a sentient A.I. who seeks to destroy the human race. 

Everett Collection
<p>Tony Stark&#8217;s J.A.R.V.I.S. program takes a humanoid form as Vision in&nbsp;<em>Avengers: Age of Ultron</em> and fights alongside the superhero team in&nbsp;<em>Infinity War</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S. program takes a humanoid form as Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron and fights alongside the superhero team in Infinity War

©Marvel Studios 2018
<p>In the powerful Umbrella Corporation&#8217;s final strike against the survivors of the apocalypse, the organization&#8217;s A.I. Red Queen aids the resistance against Umbrella.&nbsp;</p>
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

In the powerful Umbrella Corporation’s final strike against the survivors of the apocalypse, the organization’s A.I. Red Queen aids the resistance against Umbrella. 

Screen Gems
<p>In Alex Garland&#8217;s Best Original Screenplay-nominated film, an eccentric CEO invites a programmer who works for his company to his home to administer a Turing test to Ava, a beautiful humanoid robot with whom the programmer develops a friendship.&nbsp;</p>
Ex Machina (2014)

In Alex Garland’s Best Original Screenplay-nominated film, an eccentric CEO invites a programmer who works for his company to his home to administer a Turing test to Ava, a beautiful humanoid robot with whom the programmer develops a friendship. 

Everett Collection
<p>Some of the International Man of Mystery&#8217;s greatest foes in the James Bond spoof series are the fembots, female-looking seduction robots with strategically-placed cannons.&nbsp;</p>
Austin Powers franchise (1997–2002)

Some of the International Man of Mystery’s greatest foes in the James Bond spoof series are the fembots, female-looking seduction robots with strategically-placed cannons. 

Everett Collection
<p>Poor Marvin the Paranoid Android has a &#8220;brain the size of a planet&#8221; that can never be fully occupied with anything worthy of his considerable mental capacity, which makes his boredom and depression all the more pronounced.&nbsp;</p>
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Poor Marvin the Paranoid Android has a “brain the size of a planet” that can never be fully occupied with anything worthy of his considerable mental capacity, which makes his boredom and depression all the more pronounced. 

Everett Collection
<p>Robin Williams plays a household robot who studies the humanities and begins to develop sentience, falls in love, and finally, truly, becomes human after 200 years.&nbsp;</p>
Bicentennial Man (1999)

Robin Williams plays a household robot who studies the humanities and begins to develop sentience, falls in love, and finally, truly, becomes human after 200 years. 

Everett Collection
<p>In the year 2035, a robot-hating cop (Will Smith) must investigate a crime that may have been perpetrated by one, and is helped in his mission by an android who claims sentience.&nbsp;</p>
I, Robot (2004)

In the year 2035, a robot-hating cop (Will Smith) must investigate a crime that may have been perpetrated by one, and is helped in his mission by an android who claims sentience. 

Everett Collection
<p>A.I. has been in the movies for almost as long as the movies have been around, as in Fritz Lang&#8217;s German expressionist classic, in which an inventor models a robot after a working-class leader, and the humanoid wreaks havoc on the city of Metropolis.&nbsp;</p>
Metropolis (1927)

A.I. has been in the movies for almost as long as the movies have been around, as in Fritz Lang’s German expressionist classic, in which an inventor models a robot after a working-class leader, and the humanoid wreaks havoc on the city of Metropolis. 

Everett Collection
<p>Christopher Nolan&#8217;s mind-bending sci-fi epic follows a group of scientists on a quest to save the future of the human race &mdash; assisted by two robots, TARS and CASE.&nbsp;</p>
Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi epic follows a group of scientists on a quest to save the future of the human race — assisted by two robots, TARS and CASE. 

Paramount/Warner Brothers/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>When two passengers on a spaceship bound for another planet wake up from induced hibernation decades too early, they live on the ship with the company of only each other and an A.I. bartender.&nbsp;</p>
Passengers (2016)

When two passengers on a spaceship bound for another planet wake up from induced hibernation decades too early, they live on the ship with the company of only each other and an A.I. bartender. 

Jaimie Trueblood/Sony
<p>The cyberpunk action franchise follows a human police officer in a dystopian future who, after being murdered, is revived as a powerful cyborg cop who is haunted by memories of his human life.&nbsp;</p>
The RoboCop franchise (1987–2014)

The cyberpunk action franchise follows a human police officer in a dystopian future who, after being murdered, is revived as a powerful cyborg cop who is haunted by memories of his human life. 

Everett Collection
<p>When an aging jewel thief receives a household robot as a gift, he doesn&#8217;t really care for his new servant at first &mdash; until he realizes he and his A.I. butler can team up and pull heists together.&nbsp;</p>
Robot & Frank (2012)

When an aging jewel thief receives a household robot as a gift, he doesn’t really care for his new servant at first — until he realizes he and his A.I. butler can team up and pull heists together. 

Sundance
<p>The eighth film in the&nbsp;<em>Star Trek&nbsp;</em>saga,&nbsp;<em>First Contact&nbsp;</em>sees the U.S.S. Enterprise crew go back in time to fight the Borg, a huge collective of cyborgs who share a constantly developing hive mind.&nbsp;</p>
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

The eighth film in the Star Trek saga, First Contact sees the U.S.S. Enterprise crew go back in time to fight the Borg, a huge collective of cyborgs who share a constantly developing hive mind. 

Elliott Marks/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The fight between good and evil in a galaxy far, far away has never been without the presence of robots, from&nbsp;the original lovable duo of C3P-O and R2-D2 to the more recent addition of BB-8.&nbsp;</p>
Star Wars franchise (1977–)

The fight between good and evil in a galaxy far, far away has never been without the presence of robots, from the original lovable duo of C3P-O and R2-D2 to the more recent addition of BB-8. 

Everett Collection
<p>As a scientist approaches a major A.I. breakthrough, he is attacked by an anti-technology terrorist group. Before his body dies, his wife uploads his consciousness to the program they had been working on.&nbsp;</p>
Transcendence (2014)

As a scientist approaches a major A.I. breakthrough, he is attacked by an anti-technology terrorist group. Before his body dies, his wife uploads his consciousness to the program they had been working on. 

Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>A programmer trying to hack into his former company&#8217;s Master Control Program doesn&#8217;t realize that the power-hungry MCP has begun to think for itself, and downloads the programmer into the world of the computer.&nbsp;</p>
The Tron franchise (1982-2010)

A programmer trying to hack into his former company’s Master Control Program doesn’t realize that the power-hungry MCP has begun to think for itself, and downloads the programmer into the world of the computer. 

Everett Collection
<p>The inspiration for the HBO series was written and directed by Michael Crichton, and takes place in a Wild West-themed park filled with lifelike androids who begin to show signs of sentience and act against their programming.&nbsp;</p>
Westworld (1973)

The inspiration for the HBO series was written and directed by Michael Crichton, and takes place in a Wild West-themed park filled with lifelike androids who begin to show signs of sentience and act against their programming. 

Everett Collection
<p>Steven Spielberg&#8217;s sci-fi drama follows an android boy who has been programmed to feel love, and wishes to be made human.&nbsp;</p>
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi drama follows an android boy who has been programmed to feel love, and wishes to be made human. 

Everett Collection
<p>In this unconventional romantic drama from Spike Jonze set in the near future, Joaquin Phoenix plays a lonely man who falls in love with his artificially intelligent operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).&nbsp;</p>
Her (2013)

In this unconventional romantic drama from Spike Jonze set in the near future, Joaquin Phoenix plays a lonely man who falls in love with his artificially intelligent operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). 

Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>The franchise that gave Arnold Schwarzenegger his signature role (and catchphrase) revolves around&nbsp;the fight between the artificial intelligence system Skynet and the human race.</p>
The Terminator franchise (1984 –)

The franchise that gave Arnold Schwarzenegger his signature role (and catchphrase) revolves around the fight between the artificial intelligence system Skynet and the human race.

Everett Collection
<p>An evil A.I. named Love Machine hacks into a virtual world using the avatar of a shy teenage math genius, who has to correct the damage Love Machine has done in his name.&nbsp;</p>
Summer Wars (2009)

An evil A.I. named Love Machine hacks into a virtual world using the avatar of a shy teenage math genius, who has to correct the damage Love Machine has done in his name. 

Madhouse/Ntv/Kadokawa Shoten/WB/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Following the discovery of a monolith on the moon, a group of scientists and their sentient computer system HAL 9000 go on an expedition to investigate it in Stanley Kubrick&#8217;s masterpiece.&nbsp;</p>
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Following the discovery of a monolith on the moon, a group of scientists and their sentient computer system HAL 9000 go on an expedition to investigate it in Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece. 

MGM/Stanley Kubrick Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The animated films and TV shows based on the manga series&nbsp;<em>Ghost in the Shell&nbsp;</em>takes place in a post-cyberpunk version of the near future in which many individuals have full or partially cyberized brains or bodies.&nbsp;</p>
Ghost in the Shell franchise (Animated) (1995–2015)

The animated films and TV shows based on the manga series Ghost in the Shell takes place in a post-cyberpunk version of the near future in which many individuals have full or partially cyberized brains or bodies. 

Everett Collection
<p>Scarlett Johansson stars as a cyber-enhanced supersoldier haunted by her past in Rupert Sanders&#8217; live-action adaptation of the popular manga, which drew accusations of whitewashing for the casting of Johansson.&nbsp;</p>
Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Scarlett Johansson stars as a cyber-enhanced supersoldier haunted by her past in Rupert Sanders’ live-action adaptation of the popular manga, which drew accusations of whitewashing for the casting of Johansson. 

Everett Collection
<p>In the world of&nbsp;<em>The Matrix</em>, we&#8217;re all in The Matrix &mdash; a simulated reality created by sentient machines. When hacker Neo comes to understand how the world around him has been created, he takes the red pill and fights to free the human race from the machines that would keep us asleep.&nbsp;</p>
The Matrix franchise (1999–2003)

In the world of The Matrix, we’re all in The Matrix — a simulated reality created by sentient machines. When hacker Neo comes to understand how the world around him has been created, he takes the red pill and fights to free the human race from the machines that would keep us asleep. 

Everett Collection
<p>In Pixar&#8217;s most experimental outing, WALL-E is a janitor-robot who has developed sentience (and a taste for showtunes) and falls in love with a beautiful robot probe EVE.&nbsp;</p>
WALL-E (2008)

In Pixar’s most experimental outing, WALL-E is a janitor-robot who has developed sentience (and a taste for showtunes) and falls in love with a beautiful robot probe EVE. 

Everett Collection
