After one season, that's what CBS told Beyond the Edge, the reality competition series in which celebrities competed in teams to raise money for charity.
EW can confirm that Beyond the Edge will not return for another perilous jaunt through the Panamanian jungle.
The show's first and only season premiered in March and featured nine celebs toughing it out for a good cause. Contestants included Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin, Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, and former NFL player turned reality star Colton Underwood, who beat out all comers in support of his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation.
Over the course of 14 days, the celebs braved the elements with the opportunity to ring a bell to get them out of there if things got too real. About half the contestants chose to ring the bell, with country singer Lauren Alaina being removed due to injury.
In the end it was down to Underwood and another ex-NFL player, Mike Singletary, who came in second, earning more than $100k for his charity, Changing Our Perspective.
Even in the prized time slot after Survivor, and a roster of semi-recognizable names, Beyond the Edge just couldn't edge out the competition, averaging about 2.5 million viewers per episode through its last episode in May.
