Millions of people watched Oprah With Meghan and Harry, the television special in which Oprah Winfrey interviewed the royal couple. Among those millions? Beyoncé.

In part 2 of the new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered today on Netflix, Meghan Markle is seen receiving a text from the singer after the special screened on CBS in March 2021.

"I still can't believe she knows who I am," Markle tells Prince Harry, going on to summarize Beyoncé's message.

"She wants me to feel safe and protected," says Markle. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and she thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

"That's well said," responds Harry.

Beyonce; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Beyoncé; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Over the course of the interview with Winfrey, Markle revealed that Harry had conversations with a member of the royal family about "how dark" the skin of their then-unborn son Archie would be.

She also discussed her depression after becoming a member of the royal family and how palace officials dissuaded her from seeking treatment for her mental health issues.

Prince Harry and Markle first met Beyoncé at the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019.

