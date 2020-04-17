Beyoncé made her signature surprise drop-in on Thursday, unexpectedly appearing on ABC's Disney Family Singalong. The songstress sang a beautiful cover of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio and expressed gratitude for healthcare workers.

"Hello to all of the families across the world. I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present The Disney Songbook Singalong, in partnership with Feeding America," the Lion King actress said. "I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who've been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you."

Before signing off, she added, "Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don't give up hope. We're gonna get through this. I promise. God bless you,"

While other celebrities like Ariana Grande were previously announced to be part of the musical event, Beyoncé's appearance shocked fans and became one of the highlights of the night.

"Just perfect," one person wrote, while another fan humorously pointed out that "ABC didn’t even bother to put the lyrics up for Beyoncé’s song. They said don’t you even THINK about singing when Beyoncé sings!!!!!"

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the singalong also featured the cast of High School Musical singing "We're All in This Together" from the 2006 movie, as well as other stars doing renditions of classic Disney tunes. Grande sang all the parts in "I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)" from Hercules, while Darren Criss did his version of “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book.

