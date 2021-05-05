Did the Beyoncé encounter on Netflix’s Selena: The Series happen in real life?

The two Texas superstars meet by chance in part 2 of the Netflix series about the late singer.

Ever heard this one? Two legendary singers walk into a mall…

Part 2 of Netflix's Selena: The Series, about the short life and brilliant career of iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, dropped on Tuesday. A moment depicted in the new batch of episodes — which chronicles "the rise of Selena the superstar," as series creator Moisés Zamora teased to EW — may take fans by surprise.

In part 2's episode 6, entitled "Lo más bello," Selena (Christian Serratos) is shopping at an outdoor mall with her mother and sister when a young girl, also with her mother and sister, notices Selena and stops in her tracks, starstruck. The girl's mother asks who she's looking at and she answers, "Selena, a famous singer. Be quiet!" The girl's mother encourages her to tell Selena that she's a singer herself, but she only smiles shyly and says a nervous "hi" as the superstar walks by and waves hello.

Selena Giovanna Bush as young Beyoncé Knowles in 'Selena' | Credit: Netflix

As the young girl watches Selena walk away, her mother lectures her: "Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever want to be famous too."

How about that? It was Beyoncé, Solange, and Tina all along! If this sounds like a creative piece of Texan-icon fanfiction, think again. "I actually did meet Selena, in the Galleria Mall in Houston, but I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity," Beyoncé once said in an interview for MTV Trés. "I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was saying, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation."

Selena, Beyonce The real Selena Quintanilla Perez and Beyoncé Knowles | Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

In a 2007 interview with People en Español about her B'day re-release featuring six Spanish-language tracks, Beyoncé said, "I listened to Selena all the time" growing up in Texas. "She's close to me because of where I'm from."

Selena: The Series Parts 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

