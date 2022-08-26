Beverly Hills, 90210 stars honor Joe E. Tata, Peach Pit owner Nat

Beverly Hills 90210 Show More About Beverly Hills 90210 type TV Show

The Peach Pit may be shuttered, but the social media tributes poured in for Joe E. Tata, who played the diner owner, Nat Bussichio, on the former FOX drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

Tata died at the age of 85 on Aug. 24 after a battle with Alzheimer's.

"Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata," Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Nat Bussichio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210, and Joey was a huge part of my life."

In the pilot, Priestley's character Brandon Walsh takes a part-time job at the 1950s-style diner after his family moved from Minnesota to California. The diner was a popular hangout for many of the show's characters, with the diner not only employing a character or two, but being co-owned by Dylan McKay. Eventually the diner evolved into a popular night club where several characters worked, including managing and owning the club throughout the series.

Jennie Garth, who played popular Kelly Taylor, called Tata's death "another great loss for our family."

"I have a very sad heart but will always remember that smile and mischievously loving laugh," she wrote on Instagram. "I feel like there's a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven, and I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends."

Tata is not the first loss among the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast. Luke Perry who played fan favorite Dylan McKay, died in 2019 at the age of 52 after a stroke, prompting an outpouring of grief from his costars and friends. In July, longtime Beverly Hills, 90210 writer and producer Jessica Klein died of pancreatic cancer at 66, and Denise Dowse, who played vice principal Mrs. Teasley, died on Aug. 13.

Tory Spelling, the spoiled, good-hearted Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, posted an Instagram tribute to Tata on Thursday, calling him, "one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans."

"I never saw him without a big smile on his face," Spelling wrote. "His humor was uniquely Joey, and his delivery was always spot on. He kept us in stitches. He made long work days seem short. He was the ultimate professional."

Tata's character walked Spelling down the aisle in a season 10 episode of 90210. "I wouldn't have wanted it any other way," she wrote. "In fact, I asked our writers to have Nat be the one to walk Donna down the aisle. It meant a lot to me, personally and professionally."

Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver, shared a video of him greeting Tata with a hug during a Peach Pit charity pop-up honoring Perry in 2019.

"Joey was a family member for sure, and he will be missed but so fondly remembered," Green wrote.

Tata's daughter Kelly Katharine Tata announced her father's death on the GoFundMe page dedicated to his Alzheimer's battle. "My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans," she wrote.

Ian Ziering, who played rich boy Steve Sanders, wrote on Instagram that Tata "was truly an OG."

"One of the happiest people I've ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness," Ziering wrote.

