Betty White to star in Lifetime Christmas movie

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Looks like you're going to get your wish.

Betty White has signed on to star in a Lifetime Christmas movie, the network announced on Thursday. In the untitled film, White's character helps ready would-be Santas for the holidays. But a mystery looms: Is she actually Mrs. Claus?

The eight-time Emmy winner and all-around pop-culture legend turned 98 (!) in January. Her Hollywood career spans more than eight decades, and she's starred in such series as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland.

In other Lifetime holiday movie news, the network announced that Kelly Rowland will star in Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, a sequel to last year's Merry Liddle Christmas, which featured Rowland. Lifetime Yuletide staple Melissa Joan Hart will direct the tentatively titled Feliz NaviDad, marking a reunion of sorts with her former Holiday in Handcuffs star Mario Lopez, who will play a widowed father whose daughter helps him rediscover the holiday spirit.

TV shows and movies are, of course, waiting to resume filming after the pandemic shutdown, and Lifetime is describing its slate of holiday movies as being in "various stages of production."

