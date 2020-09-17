Betty White's Lifetime Christmas movie delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic
The countdown to next Christmas has already begun.
Attention, Betty White fans (and let’s be honest, isn’t that everyone?): Your Christmas present from Lifetime will be arriving a little late. By about a year. Her untitled holiday film, which totally needs to be called White Christmas, has been delayed until 2021, thanks to the pandemic.
“We’re all still dreaming of a White Christmas with Betty White — unfortunately we will have to wait until 2021,” Lifetime said in a statement to EW on Thursday. “The movie is being pushed to next year due to COVID filming restrictions.”
The movie features White's character helping would-be Santas prepare for the holiday season. But a question hangs in the nippy air: Is she actually Mrs. Claus?
The eight-time Emmy winner and all-time Hollywood legend turns 99 years young in January. Her eight-decade Hollywood career includes such series as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland.
This lump-of-coal news hardly leaves Lifetime in the lurch for the holidays, though. The network has 30 (!) new Christmas movies headed your way this holiday season, a decent chunk of them filmed before the pandemic hit. The first flick, Christmas on Ice, debuts Oct. 23. Check out the entire slate — which welcomes back Mario Lopez, Melissa Joan Hart, and Kelly Rowland — and first-look photos.
