Betty White's Lifetime Christmas movie delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic

Lifetime Movie type TV Show

Attention, Betty White fans (and let’s be honest, isn’t that everyone?): Your Christmas present from Lifetime will be arriving a little late. By about a year. Her untitled holiday film, which totally needs to be called White Christmas, has been delayed until 2021, thanks to the pandemic.

“We’re all still dreaming of a White Christmas with Betty White — unfortunately we will have to wait until 2021,” Lifetime said in a statement to EW on Thursday. “The movie is being pushed to next year due to COVID filming restrictions.”

The movie features White's character helping would-be Santas prepare for the holiday season. But a question hangs in the nippy air: Is she actually Mrs. Claus?

The eight-time Emmy winner and all-time Hollywood legend turns 99 years young in January. Her eight-decade Hollywood career includes such series as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland.

This lump-of-coal news hardly leaves Lifetime in the lurch for the holidays, though. The network has 30 (!) new Christmas movies headed your way this holiday season, a decent chunk of them filmed before the pandemic hit. The first flick, Christmas on Ice, debuts Oct. 23. Check out the entire slate — which welcomes back Mario Lopez, Melissa Joan Hart, and Kelly Rowland — and first-look photos.

Related content: