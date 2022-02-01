How Betty White ended up in Joel McHale's family Christmas card

In a clip from NBC's Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl, McHale recalls how he turned White's memorable guest stint on Community into a yuletide gift.

Betty White may be gone, but her memory — and Joel McHale's Christmas card — lives on.

In an exclusive clip (above) from NBC's special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl, airing tonight, the former Community star recalls meeting White when she guest starred on the show and he casually asked her to be in his Christmas card.

"We had had a lot of guest stars come through, but by a mile, ten miles, everyone wanted their picture with Betty," McHale says. "When I said Betty White's going to be on the show, my wife was like, 'Oh, I would like to come down and I will bring the boys.'"

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl Joel McHale with his family and Betty White | Credit: NBC

The always-game White happily took a photo with the McHales for their Christmas card and McHale, of course, had nothing but good things to say about the five-time Emmy winner.

"So funny and so lighthearted. She made you want to be kinda better. And I know that sounds like such a cliché but you really did. And I was like, 'Oh, that's how you do it.'"

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl White with McHale on 'Community' | Credit: NBC

Celebrating Betty White airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock Tuesday.

