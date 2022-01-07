Once upon a time, two comic legends battled it out on an episode of The Tonight Show.

Betty White and Joan Rivers sure knew how to banter.

Following White's death on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, a clip in which the beloved actress and late comedian rib one another relentlessly on a 1983 episode of The Tonight Show has resurfaced. And it's hilarious.

Betty White and Joan Rivers Betty White and Joan Rivers on 'The Tonight Show' in 1983. | Credit: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The clip, which has gone viral, shows Rivers, who died in 2014 at the age of 81, chatting it up with White in lieu of usual Tonight Show host Johnny Carson. As soon as White sits down, she takes playful aim at Rivers about a recent magazine cover story.

"Just a little jealous are you of the old cover?" Rivers responds.

To which White retorts, "You would think you were the only cover girl in town. Did you know that I'm a cover girl?"

Rivers then chimes in, "I'm surprised, but probably yes," before White pulls out a copy of Animal Review with her on the cover posing with a dog.

"And if you dare say, 'Who's that other bitch on the cover?' I will never speak to you again for as long as I live," White jokes, adding, "I am the one in the pink jacket."

But the comedian isn't done poking fun, going on to scoff at White's cover for not being for "a major publication." But the The Golden Girls star is having none of it.

"Not a major publication? If you have dogs I tell you that's a very major publication," she replies.

"For your career, though, that's a good start," Rivers jokes.

The interview covers everything from dating to the pair's physical appearances to White's love for animals — and is stocked with barbs the whole way through. Actually iconic.

