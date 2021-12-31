Why yes, the Golden Girls star was happy to take a picture with Easy-E!

Twitter shares wild and wonderful stories about how Betty White was even more amazing than we knew

We already knew Betty White was the bee's knees. But it's always nice to be reminded how much — and Twitter is doing just that.

Amid the myriad condolences that have been posted for White, who died Friday at 99, are stories about how the actress' genius extended far beyond her work on film and TV.

Betty White Betty White on "The Golden Girls." | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

There was the time she ignored criticism about having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer who went on to become a mainstay on The Lawrence Welk Show, on her eponymous talk show in 1954. Or how about how she served as a member of American Women's Voluntary Services during World War II, or that time she took a candid shot with Easy-E?

Here are a few of our favorite stories, including an R-rated crack about Robert Redford that makes us miss her even more.