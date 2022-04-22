Betty Gilpin was accidentally left in a body bag while playing a corpse on Law & Order
GLOW and Gaslit star Betty Gilpin is used to slaying roles on TV, but the small screen bit back — hard — early in her acting career.
The actress recalled nearly becoming a missing person herself during her first gig as a dead body on the set of NBC's long-running crime drama Law & Order, a moment she hilariously recounted to Jimmy Fallon during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.
"I was found naked in an oil drum — Vincent D'Onofrio found my naked, dead body," she said, revealing the grim fate of her character, the daughter of a woman played by Fran Drescher.
She remembered filming a later scene at a remote beach, where authorities put her corpse into a body bag and zipped it up as D'Onofrio's Det. Robert Goren filmed a "grumbly" bit of dialogue above her.
"I just had to sort of be in there. They called cut, like, 'That's lunch, guys! Great day! I hear footsteps on gravel getting further and further away, van doors closing… 10 seconds goes by, I hear one far-away PA being like, 'Oh my God,' and footsteps coming towards me," she said with a laugh, noting that she didn't alert anyone because she "didn't want to be high maintenance. I wanted to work again."
Luckily, Gilpin went on to land well-received roles in film and television, such as the aforementioned Netflix wrestling comedy GLOW, the 2020 thriller The Hunt, Apple TV+'s new anthology drama Roar, and opposite Julia Roberts in Starz's new Watergate series Gaslit, which premieres Sunday.
