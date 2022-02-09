Pamela Adlon takes a well-deserved bow in final season trailer for Better Things

One of the best shows on TV over the past decade is coming to an end. FX debuted the trailer for the fifth and final season of Better Things, premiering Feb. 28, and it strikes the same beautifully bittersweet notes it did when the dramedy first premiered in 2016.

Picking up nearly two years after season 4 came to an end, season 5 finds Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) still dealing with the minutiae of everyday life, raising her three hellish yet occasionally lovely daughters, dealing with her savage mother, and surviving — or doing the best she can to survive — as an aging actress in Hollywood.

better things (screen grab) Pamela Adlon in 'Better Things' | Credit: FX

The show's never been heavy on story so much as experience. As EW's Lacey Vorrasi-Banis wrote of the fourth season:

"It doesn't set us up, and, hell, sometimes it never even bothers to give us any context. And yet, isn't that how life unfolds? It waits for no one and most of the time we're all just in a rush to catch up, to hop on, to hold on and not let go. For better or worse, people pop in and out of our lives, sometimes setting off ripple effects we won't see for seasons, if ever. Adlon is brilliant at capturing and unfurling human existence, managing to find the lyrics to the nameless songs of our everyday, the beauty in the mundane, and letting light peek through the cracks of our darker moments."

While you wait for Sam and her little Foxes to return for their final bow, check out the trailer for their final season, above. Better Things premieres Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming on Hulu, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.