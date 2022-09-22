"It's long past time she had her own show," Gilligan says of Seehorn.

Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan reteams with Rhea Seehorn for Apple TV+ series

Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan has figured out his next project, and he wasted no time in calling Rhea Seehorn.

Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has ordered two seasons of a new series that Gilligan will mastermind and Seehorn will star in. Details of the show have not been released yet.

"After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?" Gilligan said in a statement. "It's long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her. And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell [former Sony executives now at Apple TV+]! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They've built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, longtime partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them."

Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Seehorn received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series this summer for her role as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul (and scored another nom for her work on the AMC short-form digital series Cooper's Bar). She'll next appear in the films Linoleum and Wyrm.

Gilligan, a former writer and producer on The X-Files, created Breaking Bad before co-creating the prequel series Better Call Saul with Bad executive producer Peter Gould. Saul debuted in 2015 and wrapped up its acclaimed six-season run last month. Gilligan also wrote and directed the 2019 film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

While Gilligan has remained happy in the Breaking Bad universe for many years, he's noted how fortunate he was to find success with both Bad and Saul. Rather than develop another Breaking Bad show or movie, he said he'd be looking to branch out with an unrelated project. "You can't keep putting all your money on red 21," he recently told reporters.

Seehorn joins several others Saul stars who have lined up their next TV projects. Bob Odenkirk will star in the AMC comedy-drama Straight Man, Giancarlo Esposito will headline the AMC drama Parish, and Michael Mando will star in the Apple TV+ drama Sinking Spring.

