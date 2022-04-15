Better Call Saul Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Jimmy and Kim. Kim and Jimmy. Who's in the driver's seat? Why aren't they wearing seat belts? What is the speed limit? How bad is this crash going to be?

These are just some of the questions hovering over the couple at the heart of Better Call Saul, AMC's gripping Breaking Bad prequel that begins its sixth and final season on April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. When you last saw these two crafty lawyers in action, they were seeking refuge in a hotel room, where Kim (Rhea Seehorn) shocked Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) by suggesting a scheme that involved settling the Sandpiper lawsuit, netting a nice payday, and setting up her ex-mentor Howard (Patrick Fabian) for at least a bit of a fall.

While Seehorn prefers not to reveal if the duo moves forward with the plan, she told EW that the "thread is not dropped as far as this exploration of how much of Kim's behavior is what was always there and uncovered, versus how much of Kim's behavior is ignited by Jimmy. And vice versa. It's a very exciting but anxiety-inducing ride to watch them go on. Especially her.

"There's a lot more to be learned about the cost of how much they affect each other," she added. "And sometimes it's a beautiful thing, how much they affect each other, but sometimes it's a very dangerous thing about how much they affect each other."

Odenkirk offers a few words of intrigue and caution when it comes to his character's better half. "Jimmy has to try to figure out who this Kim is," he told EW. "Kim feels to me like she could go off the rails — a little haywire, there's a loose screw inside her, and I don't know what she's going to do."

She just might surprise here in this exclusive clip from the season premiere, in which Kim is telling Jimmy about what sounds like a hellish day in the pro bono world. Except it was actually one of the best days of her (professional) life. And when the conversation turns to the car that Jimmy has rented, Kim has a thought: "Don't you think Saul Goodman would drive something with a little more... flair?" She definitely has a few other ideas on how he should present himself moving forward as the professional alter ego that you first met in Breaking Bad. Enter the cathedral of justice above.

