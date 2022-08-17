Saul's mention of Lalo on Bad would be a re-entry point for Walt and Jesse, something fans had been itching for since, well, season 1. Better Call Saul had interfaced in intriguing or delightful ways with its parent show, slipping Bad characters in and out of the series (from Tuco in the pilot to Betsy Brandt's Marie in the finale)), and providing a few peeks at Saul in the Bad era. But the show's third-to-last episode, "Breaking Bad," revisited that night in the desert ditch and recontextualized the encounter: Saul saw Walt as his jackpot, a chance to mold this meth man and show everyone that he could be someone. "What's the point of bringing up Breaking Bad if we are not doing something different with it?" asks Gould. "By the time we finished 62 episodes with Walt and 62 episodes and a movie [El Camino] with Jesse, we learned what we needed to know about those guys. So what's left? But the other part of it is these two are really important in Saul's journey. We thought about the mistakes that Jimmy has made in Better Call Saul, especially the ones revolving around his involvement in Lalo's business. And then we thought, 'After all that, how on earth did he end up going into business with Walt and Jesse?' And the answer became that this is a guy who finds it very hard to resist some of his worst impulses. It's an escalation of something that Saul has already done." A pause. "And then, of course, there's the other side of it too, which is me feeling mildly competitive with Breaking Bad, and saying, 'Well, okay, Breaking Bad did 62 episodes, we're gonna do 63!'"