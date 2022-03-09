Calling all Saul fans: The first trailer for the final season has finally arrived.

After a two-year hiatus, it will soon be resolution time for Better Call Saul. And a little more than a month before the series returns for its sixth season on April 18, AMC is providing an intriguing peek at what's to come on its revered Breaking Bad spin-off prequel starring Bob Odenkirk as questionable lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman.

The two-minute trailer opens with Jimmy, er, Saul, walking past the El Camino Dining Room (because it's never too early to wink at movie sequels when your show winds down), and with plenty of foreboding: The Cousins and their pointy, scary boots are coming. Game-changing lawyer Kim (Rhea Seehorn) turns her head as if sensing danger. "You ever feel like you're being followed?" she asks Jimmy. "Well, you know what they say," he replies. "The wicked flee when no man pursueth." "You think we're wicked?" asks Kim.

Better Call Saul Season 6

After the events of the season 5 finale, in which Kim broke much more bad than good, the final installment should shed light on the devil inside these characters. Here's what else we know from this montage of alluring images: Jimmy's bullet-scarred yellow mug is in the trash, but business is booming at the nail salon for the world's second-best lawyer. "You're the guy, right?" a potential client asks Jimmy. Which guy? "Salamanca's guy."

The Salamanca guy you fear most, Lalo (Tony Dalton), has revenge on the mind after surviving the ambush orchestrated by Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and facilitated by Nacho (Michael Mando). He first pops up in the trailer pulling down his face covering, and the move feels like it's beyond him just being COVID-cautious.

Elsewhere, doors are kicked in, heels tap frantically, guns fire, people flee, and money is exchanged. Kim asks former colleague Howard (Patrick Fabian): "Are you building a case against Jimmy?" His response? "I'm just getting warmed up."

"Whatever happens next is not going to go down the way you think it is," intones Mike (Jonathan Banks), summing up the ethos of the whole show. As he says this, we see a shot of Lalo before a menacing surprise appears before him. It's not Clifford Main, but don't worry, he's here, too! Check it all out below.

Season 6 of Better Call Saul contains 13 episodes, which you probably noticed is three more than the typical season has. This season, though, will be divided into two parts, with the first containing seven episodes; it kicks off with a two-episode premiere. The second half of the season premieres July 11.

Series co-creator Peter Gould hinted to EW that the sixth season will explore what happens to Gene Takovic, the alias Jimmy operated under after leaving town at the end of the Breaking Bad saga.

"Anybody who watches the show carefully and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions you have to ask yourself is: 'What does this man deserve?'" Gould said. "Not just, 'What's going to happen to him?,' but, 'What would be a deserving end to this? Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death? Does he deserve love? What would be the most fitting end for this guy — for the show?'"

Of course, season 6 also will spend considerable time exploring Jimmy's partner in... crime or whatever it is they're doing.

Said Gould, "The other big question is: 'Where is Kim Wexler when Saul Goodman is Saul Goodman dealing with Walt [Bryan Cranston] and Jesse [Aaron Paul]?'"

For more hints from Gould, slip over here.

