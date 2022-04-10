Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to guest in season 6 of Better Call Saul

As Better Call Saul approaches the end of its run — and the timeline of Breaking Bad — brace for a blue sky: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Co-creator Peter Gould revealed the news — not unexpected, but sure to thrill fans — at a Better Call Saul panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday night. "The first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we going to see Walt and Jesse?'" Gould told the audience. "And instead of evading, I'll just say, 'Yeah."

The Better Call Saul Twitter account confirmed the casting, posting a picture of the two partners in meth crime and noting, "They're coming back."

No details were divulged about the timing or context of the guest spots, but Gould added that it was "one of many things that I think you'll discover this season." AMC's Breaking Bad prequel — which chronicles the exploits of lawyer Jimmy McGill, who would later become Walt's slippery consigliere, Saul Goodman — has featured time jumps over the last five seasons. The series has peeked into events past the Breaking Bad era, after Saul Goodman frantically ditched Albuquerque for Omaha and changed his name to Gene Takovic. In addition, a season 4 episode featured a sequence in which Saul was shutting down his operations and preparing to flee, which would be timed to the final season of Breaking Bad.

This won't be the first time that Cranston and Paul have reprised their roles from the critically revered Breaking Bad. 2019's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — which followed Jesse after he escaped from the neo-Nazi compound where he was forced to make meth — included a reunion between Jesse and Walt in a flashback scene.

Over the years, Breaking Bad characters have frequently popped up on Saul, which features two Bad characters, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks), in its main cast. Crossover characters have included: Hector (Mark Margolis), Hank (Dean Norris), Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), Tuco (Raymond Cruz), Tyrus (Ray Campbell), the Disappearer (Robert Forster), Marco and Leonel Salamanca (Luis and Daniel Moncada), Krazy-8 (Max Arciniega), Huell (Lavell Crawford), Francesca (Tina Parker), and Gale (David Costabile).

