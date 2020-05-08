A dark tunnel! A spooky voice! Zombie redcoats! If you're a horror fan, the trailer for Blumhouse TV's new horror-thriller show Betaal has pretty much everything you could want.

The show is set in a remote village in India, which quickly becomes the arena of a battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb — attacking anything with a pulse. With the Counter Insurgency Police Department (CIPD) forces pitted against the undead army, hapless civilians are trapped in the conflict.

You had me at, uh, all of that actually.

Betaal is created, directed and written by Patrick Graham (Ghoul). It is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan and co-written by Suhani Kanwar. The show stars stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand. Betaal premieres on Netflix, May 24.

Watch the trailer for Betaal above.

