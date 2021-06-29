Temptation lurks around every corner in season 2 of First Wives Club — watch the trailer
First Wives Club (TV Series)
If it appeared that the ladies of First Wives Club ended season 1 with all their problems tied up, we'll watch that all unravel when season 2 returns to BET+ on July 15.
EW has the first trailer for the comedy's second season. In it, the women's careers are blossoming, but that presents its own challenges. Around every accomplishment, the women will find some alluring temptations that threaten to derail what they built during season 1.
Hazel (Jill Scott) returns from a successful tour with a new man on her arm, though Bree (Michelle Buteau) refers to him as an "18-year-old man-child." But upon arriving home, Hazel realizes it's not easy getting her own label off the ground.
Meanwhile, Bree's reconciliation with Gary (RonReaco Lee) is hitting some bumps in the road just as the handsome new hospital administrator (played by CSI alum Gary Dourdan) has his eyes on her for the freshly vacant chief surgeon gig (and who knows what else).
And while Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathé) escaped moving to Albany with her newly elected New York state senator husband, David (Mark Tallman), she finds her return to the legal world included a temporary move to L.A. That leads to some very unsuccessful attempts to bridge the distance romantically, and her husband is getting uncomfortably close to his new assistant.
Season 2 introduces a new addition to the crew with Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor), the women's sorority sister who's now an attorney. But Jayla will have to resolve some bad blood between herself and Hazel first before she's fully accepted into the crew.
In addition to Dourdan, Jordan Carlos, Essence Atkins, and Mikhail Keize join the show in recurring roles.
Watch the new trailer above.
